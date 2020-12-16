Good vibes, jewellery, food, entertainment and more!

A lifestyle jewellery pop-up is taking place at Nikki Beach Dubai paired with plenty of festive vibes, delicious food, entertainment and shopping.

Called ‘The Darling’, the pop-up will take place outdoors (so don’t forget the sunscreen) and indoor at the stunning Key West restaurant at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai.

It will feature some of the finest exhibitors who will be unveiling their unique creative designs from 11am to 7pm. From personalised and handcrafted jewellery in the UAE to precious metals, crystals and pearls – there’s a variety you can shop for.

You can also shop for other accessories such as handbags, clutches and more.

The event is open to all, so gents can also visit and either make a purchase for yourself or a loved one for Christmas.

After all that shopping and strolling around, if you start to feel peckish, you can make a pit stop at one of the pop-up food stalls available at the venue.

Fancy some sushi? Moshi Momo and Sushi will be rolling out a variety of their dishes to help you refuel. If you want a dish on the sweeter side, Dubai’s first frozen cookie dough concept, For Real Dough will be serving up their gooey and fresh-baked cookies. Yum!

A number of themed activities will also take place and Santa himself will also be making a visit with gifts in tow.

Want to get glammed up? Award-winning home-grown and cruelty-free beauty brand, The Dubai Dolls will be at the event giving free makeovers.

All the necessary safety protocols will be followed at the event in accordance with the UAE government – so maintain social distancing and don’t forget your masks.

The Darling, Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeirah Dubai, Dec 21 and 22 11am to 7pm

