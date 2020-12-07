The British comedy legend is hosting an exclusive dinner in Dubai…

In case you hadn’t heard, legendary funny-man John Cleese has set up camp in Dubai for the winter. While he’s in town, the British comedian is working with Motivate Talent – and together they will be hosting an exclusive dinner at One&Only Royal Mirage.

On Saturday December 12, you’re invited to what promises to be a night of fine dining, wining and deep belly laughs. The intimate dinner for just 50 guests will take place in the Peregrine Ballroom in the Arabian Court at One&Only Royal Mirage.

Upon arrival, you’ll enjoy a 30-minute drinks reception, where you’ll have the chance to meet John Cleese in person, and have your photograph taken with the big man himself. Cleese will then sign your printed snap, giving you a personalised memento of the evening.

After drinks, you’ll be treated to a three-course dinner, including a drinks package. Then, Cleese will take a stand for an after-dinner speech, followed by what promises to be an entertaining Q&A.

What’s On recently caught up with John Cleese, and if that interview is anything to go by, we believe you’ll be in for a truly hilarious night, as the star of Monty Python and Fawlty Towers regales you with his tales and shares his signature dry-as-the-desert wit.

Tickets are priced at Dhs950 per person, including drinks on arrival, the three-course dinner, and wine for the table.

