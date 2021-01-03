Break out of you breakfast rut with these tempting options…

We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to brilliant breakfasts in Dubai. From Instagrammable dishes to boutique coffee shops and the best alfresco spots, Dubai handles the morning meal with aplomb. But there’s always room for more… For fresh inspiration, here are three new breakfast to try in Dubai this weekend.

For mimosa-fuelled mornings: Larte

Larte’s new Lady Mimosa Breakfast had us at hello. For just Dhs149, you can enjoy free-flowing mimosas plus unlimited breakfast dishes, such as eggs, pancakes, pastries, fruit and yoghurt, at this Italian-accented eatery in Studio One Hotel. It’s available on Friday and Saturday, from 11am to 1pm.

Larte, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Fri and Sat, 11am to 1pm, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 581 6870. @larte.dubai

For families: The Pangolin

Gather your tribe for a family breakfast at the Pangolin. The Dubai Sports City hotspot has just launched a new kids’ breakfast menu, featuring a beef bacon and egg pizza, pancakes with chocolate sauce, and chocolate porridge with strawberries. The adults’ Lowlands menu has had an update too, adding french toast; a feta and greens omelette; pita pockets filled with sausage, eggs and spinach; nutty coconut granola; and truffled chocolate babka to the line-up.

The Pangolin, The Els Club, Dubai Sports City, breakfast 8am to 11.30am (12.30pm on weekends). Tel: (0)58 573 2594. thepangolindubai.com

For a full-on fry-up: Barasti Beach

Barasti has always taken a more-is-more approach to life, so it should come as no surprise that its newly launched breakfast menu packs a serious punch. The Barasti Big Breakfast will cure whatever’s lingering from the night before, with its towering pancake stacks, full English fry-up, and the porkiest breakfast we’ve ever seen in these parts. And the best bit? It’s available on weekends from 9am to 4pm, so you can get your big breakfast fix no matter what time you wake up.

The Barasti Big Breakfast, Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina, Fri and Sat 9am to 4pm. Tel: (04) 318 1313. @barastibeach

Images: Supplied