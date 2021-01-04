Sponsored: Because you and your boo, deserve it…

It’s easy to get caught up in Valentine’s Day anxiety. How do you find the perfect way to say ‘I love you’, or even just ‘I’m fairly keen on you’? And not get either of those messages mixed up. What do you do if your partner said they don’t care about Valentine’s but there was a lingering look on their face that suggests doing nothing will have serious repercussions?

And what about the cynics? What do you do if the very idea of being surrounded by emoji-heart-eyed couples is enough to make you gag?

Fortunately, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi has the solutions to these and more V-Day dilemmas.

For the lovers

Nothing says ‘I ‘ppreciate you’ in quite the same way as an invite on a romantic getaway. Holidays are a strong love language. Dusit’s proposal here is a Deluxe Room (package price Dhs599) or Junior Suite (Dhs699) given the full rose petal glow-up, a luxurious five-course meal at either Benjarong or Namak to spice things up, and a buffet breakfast in the morning. They even have upgrade options including in-room bubbles and bouquets.

Book for stays between February 11 and 14. Tel: (02) 698 8888, reservations.abudhabi@dusit.com

For the V-Date nighters

The Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi has got form when it comes to providing a home for romantic dining experiences. And two of its international line-up of restaurants, Benjarong and Namak are putting nightly sessions of a special love-day feast between February 12 and 14. Benjarong brings five set courses of aromatic adventure for the amorous, directly from Thailand, AKA the land of smiles. Namak is offering five enchanting courses of its own, a vibrant palette of exceptional Indian cuisine.

Both meals come with a welcome drink and are priced at just Dhs345 per couple. Tel: (02) 698 8137, reservation.table@dusit.com

For the V-Day dodgers

If the only couple you’re interested in, is a couple of bevvies — McGettigan’s has got you. Enjoy their Saturday Anti-Valentine brunch which dishes out five select drinks for just Dhs100. There’s a DJ of course with a set-list of ‘no ballads, only bangers’, and a raffle-draw at the end of the night with some pretty tasty prizes.

6pm to 10pm, Saturday February 13.

For those looking for gift in-spa-ration

Sure a message in a bottle is a cute way to demonstrate your love, but you know what’s better? A massage and a bottle of warm oil. Namm Spa at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi is offering special pamper packages all throughout the month of February, with discounts on 60-minute sessions of massages such as Thai Massage, Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue Massage and Foot Reflexology. They can even be booked as couple treatments.

Dhs299, February 1 to 28. Tel: (02) 698 8300, dtadspa@dusit.com

Images: Provided