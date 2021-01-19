News confirmed in a circular issued by the DCT Abu Dhabi…

Hotels and their facilities (including restaurants) in Abu Dhabi are now permitted to run at 100 per cent capacity.

This is the instruction contained within a Department of Culture and Tourism circular issued to hotels in the capital earlier this month.

Family meals out are back on the menu

The circular also includes a provision for allowing more than four family members to sit on the same table in a restaurant.

If developments follow a similar pattern to those observed before, we should expect to see similar easing on capacity restrictions in mall restaurants and facilities soon. Although this was not referenced or referred to in the circular.

These relaxing of restrictions do not mean that rules on social distancing and hygiene levels have been removed.

Hotels, and their on-site facilities, like eateries, bars, spas and gyms will still have to follow full social distancing and PPE protocols.

If there isn’t enough space within the facility to do this safely with full capacity, then operations will have to be continued at a safe level.

Requirements on testing, the wearing of masks and periodical deep cleans all remain in place.

The circular which includes both English and Arabic translations ends with the following: “Please note that tourism and hotel establishments will be inspected by DCT Abu Dhabi’s inspectors to verify compliance with these instructions.”

“We hope that you will abide by what we have mentioned in order to avoid the legal measures that will be taken against offenders according to the legislation in force.”

Images: Getty