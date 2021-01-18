The island wilderness reopens just in time for Valentine’s Day, HINT HINT…

Sir Bani Yas is one of those destinations that has to be seen to be believed. Located a 25-minute boat ride from Jebel Dhanna (a two-hour drive from downtown Abu Dhabi), the island wilderness is home to a collection of exciting wildlife, architectural wonder, romantic vistas and three luxury Anantara resorts.

This awe-inspiring atoll is a world apart, an IRL Jurassic Park, with exotic mammals in place of giant murderous lizards.

Oh, the things you’ll see

The island has a deeply fascinating, nuanced history that’s visible in archaeological sites such as the 7th-Century monastery. Follow in the footsteps of 16th-century Venetian adventurers that put Sir Bani Yas on the map for the abundance of pearls found in the waters around the island.

This castaway paradise is also a protected Royal Nature reserve, flourishing with over 11,000 animals, including 30 different endangered species such as blackbuck antelope and Arabian oryx as well as giraffe, ostrich and cheetah. Guests on the island have the opportunity to go on-safari and snatch a rare opportunity to glimpse these rare creatures in their natural environment.

Oh, the places you’ll stay

As of February 1, 2021 the three Anantara resorts are set to reopen with Abu Dhabi Local Authorities ‘Go Safe’ certification.

All three of the properties will be available to book with special relaunch full-board and all-inclusive deals, starting at Dhs1999.

Anantara Al Yamm Villa Resort

This African-lodge-style set-up is located in the Arabian Wildlife Park. Visitors can take driven and walking tours into the park for unforgettable animal encounters. There’s an opportunity for a spot of luxe self-care at the ‘Spa Cabana in the Savannah’. And for the ultimate bush dining adventure, hit up the Boma Nights at Savannah Grill and Savannah Lounge with big tunes music and flame-cooked banquets under the stars.

Anantara Al Sahel Villa Resort

This oceanfront property is set in a pearl-fishing village and features extravagant beach villas alongside Italian fine-dining with spectacular sea views and spa treatments on the sand.

Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara

This resort boasts modern amenities and a range of dining options. There’s a spa here too, and family-friendly facilities. Ultra all-inclusive (including house beverages) options are available here.

Sir Bani Yas is located 8 km off the coast of Jebel Dhanna (two hours’ drive from downtown Abu Dhabi), accessible by complimentary water taxi or private seaplane. You can book stays from February 1, 2021 on the anantara.com website.

If you’re travelling from outside of Abu Dhabi by road, you’ll need a negative PCR or DPI test obtained within 48 hours of intended entry.

Images: Provided