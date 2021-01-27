Some of the cities most iconic buildings got lit for the big day…

Tuesday, January 2, 2021 marks the 72nd Indian Republic Day.

A day that celebrates the nation officially adopting its Constitution, and becoming an independent republic, back in 1950.

It was also the date, in 1929 that the Declaration of Indian Independence was announced by the Indian National Congress.

As is customary for important calendar dates, certain landmarks across the city got lit-up in full flag-waving glory.

Disclaimer: We realise this is a huge oversimplification, but we’re not qualified to provide a history lesson on the matter.

أبرز معالم #أبوظبي تتزين بألوان علم دولة الهند احتفاءً باليوم الجمهوري للهند. pic.twitter.com/48HHoOBZUG — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 27, 2021

There are about 2.62 million Indians living in the UAE, that’s over a quarter of the total population — so celebrations of Indian Republic Day are often enthusiastic, deeply colourful and widespread in the capital.

Festivities were a little less densely attended this year, with the prevailing global health climate, but the spirit of the occasion and intensity of the passion, still burned as brightly within those that celebrated it.

For families and individuals planning on enjoying a deferred weekend Republic Day meal, make sure you check out our things to do feature for ideas and inspiration.

There are some great Indian eateries throughout the city, from five-star hotel restaurants to all-star back street byriani spots.

What’s On wishes all Indian nationals here in the UAE a belated very happy Republic Day.

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office via Twitter