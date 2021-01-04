Staycation time!

Avani Hotels & Resorts has just announced the opening of Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites located between the vibrant communities of Dubai Media City, The Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.

The 48-storey hotel boasts sweeping views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and is a stone’s throw away from some of Dubai’s world-famous shopping malls, dining, entertainment and beach destinations.

The hotel caters to a mix of leisure, corporate and extended-stay guests and there are eleven stylish different room ranging from studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments you can choose from. And each of them come with a variety of amenities including balconies, kitchen and more.

The hotel has two restaurants, one of them being all-day dining Seven Seeds serving up bites and delights from all over the world including Asian favourites, Indian specialities and Italian indulgences, hearty sandwiches and all-day breakfast fare. At The Pantry, you can tuck into fresh salads, wraps and sandwiches.

If you’re chilling at the hotel, you can head to the hotel’s outdoor infinity pool. At the bar, Aqua, you can enjoy a refreshing beverage (or two) and bites at a lounger while taking in the sweeping Dubai skyline and the Arabian Sea. And, don’t forget to get that Instagrammable sunset shot for the ‘Gram.

If you just want to relax and get cosy in your room, there’s in-room dining where you can tuck into a delicious and healthy meal.

Heading out to explore Dubai? Avail of the Dubai tram and monorail stations that are located right at the hotel’s entrance. While exploring Dubai is a great way to up your step count and burn some calories, the hotel also has AvaniFit gym that offers top-of-the-range fitness equipment.

Prices start from Dhs400 (excluding tax). Bookings can be done on the hotel’s website here.

Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, Dubai, prices start from Dhs400. Tel: (0)4 604 2222. avanihotels.com

Images: Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites