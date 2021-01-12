If you like your brunch adventures B.I.G, this is the one for you…

The popular multi-kitchen B.I.G. brunch at Garage, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island returns to the circuit on January 29.

And then every Friday after that date (once the UFC guests that are currently occupying the hotel have moved on to the next octagon).

There’s some hues in this house

The brunch draws from five separate ‘culinary hubs’, in a modern-hawker style set up. There are also 11 beverage taps and a wide range of culinary excellence to explore.

It’s Dhs250 for the soft package, Dhs365 for house and Dhs499 for the bubbles.

What’s all the B.I.G. fuss about?

Garage is the high-concept eatery at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. It features five distinct zones each with their own culinary focus. It’s like having brunch from five different restaurants simultaneously, and that’s some gastroNOMSs we can get down with.

Meat Vault

This… is not a hook-up for vegans. Here you’ll find fine cuts, and matured elite meats, a true carnival for the carnivorous.

Steam Table

Take a bao son. At this gastro tour stop you can pile up your plates with juicy dim sum and epic Asian streetfood.

Nikkei House

Follow the Japanese-Peruvian grooves of this fish-focused restaurant. Fresh ceviches and aromatic maki make this an unmissable attraction.

Mezza Bar

For your Arabian cravings, Mezza Bar puts on an authentic spread of Levantine tapas. Share, or don’t, nobody judges at brunch.

Tart Van

If you’re all about that cake, this section is all about you. There’s a vast selection of sweets, treats, flans, tarts, torts, pastries and other swoon-worthy fare.

Tap Wall

The Tap Wall offers 11 different self-service beverage options, direct to your glass. No server flagging required.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, every Fri after Jan 29 from 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs365 house and Dhs499 bubbles. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @wabudhabi

Images: provided