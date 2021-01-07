This could be the best steak night in Abu Dhabi

We can fillet coming in the air tonight…

The Steak Feast at The Foundry in Abu Dhabi’s Southern Sun hotel is back to make your date nights great again.

In addition to a sizzling selection of prime cuts there’s freshly shucked oysters, luxurious salads and a range of traditional sides.

It goes down every Thursday between 7pm t0 10pm, and you can get a soft package for just Dhs265. The house beverage option is Dhs365 and kids between six and 12 get in for Dhs110.

They also have a sushi night on Wednesdays, and from 7pm to 10pm you get access to a massive range of sushi and sashimi for just Dhs110. There’s also a sushi and house drinks package for Dhs235.

Tipples on the terrace

The Daily Free Flow at Balcon in the same hotel is also still happening every single day of the week between 6pm and 9pm you can get unlimited select beverages for just Dhs110 per person.

For those that like to pay homage to fromage, there’s also a brand new fondue night which can be enjoyed every day between 6pm and 11pm, it’s just Dsh110 per couple.

Blu is the colour

Thursday nights at Blu Sky are bingo nights (which is free) from 8pm, with a game of Play Your Cards Right (Dhs50) straight after. There’s a quiz on Tuesday from 7.30pm (also free) and it’s happy hour all day, erry day with draft hops from Dhs22.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Al Zahiya, Tourist Club Area. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

