Seal that deal with these seriously good business lunches…

Whether you’re out to impress a client, want to try a top restaurant at a discounted rate, or you’re simply treating yourself to a break from sandwiches and soups, these first-rate business lunches in Dubai will hit the spot.

Take your pick of sophisticated Italian, authentic Thai, modern European or British pub grub within easy reach of Downtown Dubai and DIFC, or a bargain-priced lunch deal in Dubai Studio City.

Marea

Need to seal that deal with a major client? This Italian-by-way-of-New York hotspot hits all the right notes. Available from midday to 5pm on weekdays, Marea’s business lunch includes three courses of sublime Italian fare. Menu highlights include lobster and burrata for starters, handmade pastas and wagyu steaks for mains, and a cleansing sorbet to finish. And your guest will never guess that it costs just Dhs120…

Marea, Gate Village 7, DIFC, Sun to Thu, noon to 5pm, Dhs120 for 3 courses. Tel: (04) 583 6366. marearestaurant.com

Benjarong

This Thai stalwart has undergone a stunning makeover, and is now offering a brilliant business lunch deal near the World Trade Centre and DIFC. The three-course menu includes a choice of Thai soup, salad or appetiser to start, plus a main course and dessert, all for Dhs109 per person. Add Dhs25 for unlimited Thai iced tea, tea or coffee.

Benjarong, Dusit Thani Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, World Trade Centre, Sun to Thu noon to 3pm, Dhs109 for 3 courses. Tel: (04) 343 3333. @benjarongdubai

Cafe Belge

Conveniently located in the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Cafe Belge offers a midweek business lunch, from noon to 3pm. You can order two courses for Dhs95 or three courses for Dhs120, from a special menu that includes wagyu beef carpaccio, fish of the day, corn-fed chicken breast, and a classic creme brulee.

Cafe Belge, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Sun to Thu noon to 3pm, Dhs95 for 2 courses, Dhs120 for 3 courses. Tel: (04) 372 2323. @cafebelgedubai

Larte

In Studio City, get that signature on the dotted line with lunch at Larte, in Studio One Hotel. One of the best priced business lunches in Dubai, it includes two courses for Dhs59, from a daily-changing menu of pastas, pizzas, salads and more. You can also add a dessert for just Dhs10, or a cheeky glass of wine for Dhs25.

Larte, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Sun to Thu, noon to 3pm, Dhs59 for 2 courses. Tel: (04) 581 6870. @larte.dubai

Soho Beer Garden

Looking for a laidback midweek option? The newly launched business lunch at Soho Beer Garden promises to add a bit of buzz to your lunch break. From noon to 4pm weekdays, you can enjoy one starter and a main course for Dhs99, with British pub options including Welsh rarebit and Scotch eggs for starters, or fish and chips and Lancashire hotpot for mains. There’s also DJ tunes and an extensive beer menu should you wish to imbibe…

Soho Beer Garden, Meydan Racetrack, Sun to Thu, noon to 4pm, Dhs99 for 2 courses. destinationsoho.com

Images: Supplied