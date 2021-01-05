Get this in the group chat…

Ladies, time to put those running shoes to good use. The Dubai Sports Council has announced the launch of Dubai Ladies Running Challenge which is set to take place in four stages starting from Saturday, January 16.

The challenge takes place in four different areas of Dubai under the slogan, ‘It is good to compete in the most beautiful winter’. The top Dubai attractions include Dubai Safari Park, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Garden Glow and the historical area of Al Seef. The competition will continue until February.

Not only is this a great way to help you get fit, but you can take in some of the fantastic sights that Dubai has to offer at the same time.

The best bit about completing this challenge is the innovative medal you will receive once you complete each race. If you complete all four races, you will receive four medals which, when combined will form one large medal bearing the name ‘Dubai’. Each of the medals will bear the logo of the region in which the race was held.

Each race has three distances you can pick from and this is further divided into age groups.

The 10km race is divided into five age groups: 12 to 17, 18 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59 and 60 to 99. The 5km race is divided into two age groups: 12 to 17 and 18 to 99. The 2.5km race is divided into four age groups: 5 to 9, 10 to 14, 15 to 17, and 18 to 99.

Excited? Here’s are the time, date and location details.

6am to 8.30am on Saturday, January 16 – Dubai Safari Park

6am to 8.30am on Saturday, January 23 – Palm Jumeirah

9pm to 11pm on Thursday, January 28 – Dubai Garden Glow at Zabeel Park

6am to 8.30am on Saturday, February 6 – Al Seef Dubai

Prices for registrations start from Dhs50 and can be done here.

Images: Social/Dubai Media Office