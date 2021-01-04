My Emirates Pass returns…

Know someone travelling to Dubai via Emirates Airline? Tell them to hang on to their boarding pass once they are off the plane and to keep it in a safe and secure place.

Why? Well, passing on this one bit of crucial information to them will help them snap up some great deals and discounts in over 450 restaurants, leisure destinations and retail outlets across Dubai.

This is all made possible as the airline is bringing back My Emirates Pass – which essentially turns the Emirates boarding pass into a membership card.

Emirates’ customers flying to Dubai from 1 January to 30 September 2021 can take advantage of the exclusive offers by simply presenting the Emirates boarding pass and a valid ID at any of the participating outlets to avail of the deal.

The offer is applicable even if a visitor is just travelling through Dubai.

Want to try out a new dining spot, get a spa treatment or maybe you fancy catching Dubai’s legendary live performance, La Perle, see Dubai from At The Top or visit a theme park, you can do it all for a lesser price just by showing the boarding pass.

To further sweeten the deal, My Emirates Pass can be used in other cities in the UAE as well. A full list of participating outlets can be found here. They are categorised under retail and shopping to spa treatments, leisure and dining experiences.

The best news? It can be used a number of times even if it is at the same outlet – no questions asked.

Remember, you will need a photographic identification card and only one person can avail of the discount one one boarding pass (unless stated otherwise). You won’t be able to give your boarding pass to anyone else to use.

Happy savings!

Images: Emirates Airline