The brand new aircraft will operate daily between London Heathrow and Dubai International Airport…

Already leaders in travel, Dubai-based airlines Emirates recently announced the launch of its hotly-anticipated new Premium Economy offering. This brand new cabin class will bridge the gap between the comfort of standard economy and the luxury of business class travel.

The first premium economy cabin has been introduced on Emirates’ newest A380 aircraft which has just been received from Hamburg, Germany. This aircraft will officially start flying between Dubai and London from January 4, 2021, so could you be one of the first to try out the new cabin?

The new flight will operate as EK003/004. The aircraft is set to depart daily from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 2.30pm and it will land in London Heathrow (LHR) at 6.20pm local time. The return flight departs London at 8.20pm and arrives in Dubai the next day at 7.20am.

For the moment, you’re unable to book a seat in premium economy. According to the Emirates website, ‘until more Premium Economy seats enter its inventory, the airline intends to offer these as spot upgrades for its valued customers on a discretionary basis.’

Another five A380’s with premium economy are set to be launched over 2021 and 2022. It includes wide, cream leather seats with 6-way adjustable headrests, calf rests and footrests, so you can sit back and relax. Screens will be 13.3 inches and there will be easily-accessible charging points, a wide dining table and even a cocktail table.

As well as introducing premium economy, the brand new A380 has also upgraded its first class, business class and economy offerings. This includes including its signature Shower Spa and Onboard Lounge, and a new look on colours and fittings across all cabins.

emirates.com

Images: Emirates