First Class, Business Class and Economy have all had upgrades too…

Dubai-based airlines Emirates is recognised across the world as one of the most premium airline carriers. Its huge A380 aircrafts are a step-ahead in luxury travel, and now they’ve had an upgrade. For the first time, Emirates is introducing premium economy, and here’s a look at what you can expect…

The first premium economy cabin has been introduced on Emirates’ newest A380 aircraft which has just been received from Hamburg, Germany. Another five A380’s with premium economy are set to be launched over 2021 and 2022, so get ready to step it up.

Additionally, premium economy seats are set to be installed on some of Emirates’ Boeing 777X aircrafts which are due to join the fleet in 2023. As well as the brand new cabin class on the new A380, First Class, Business Class and Economy have also had an upgrade.

Premium Economy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The much-awaited premium economy cabin will offer 56 seats in a 2-4-2 cabin layout. These wide, cream leather seats will offer extra comfort to passengers with 6-way adjustable headrests, calf rests and footrests, so you can sit back and relax. Screens will be 13.3 inches and there will be easily-accessible charging points, a wide dining table and even a cocktail table.

First Class

There is set to be even more privacy and luxury on Emirates’ 14 First Class private seats with more space and taller doors and of, course, the utmost privacy. The look and feel has been refreshed and there will be modern fittings in the luxurious private Shower Spa.

Business Class

If you’re an Emirates’ Business Class flyer, you’ll find the same classic comfort with spacious seats, your own personal mini bar (who doesn’t need one of those?), lots of personal storage and great privacy. Seats have now been covered in champagne-coloured leather with wooden features for that extra touch of class.

Economy

Economy has had a makeover in the brand new A380 aircraft. As well as new leather headrests and flexible side panels, 13.3 inch screens and upgraded tray tables, the design has had a makeover too. Who says you have to compromise on economy?

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: “The Emirates A380 is already one of the most sought-after travel experiences in the skies, and now we’ve made it even better. While others cut back, Emirates is working hard to restore the products and services that we’ve had to suspend or adjust due to pandemic precautions, and introduce new offerings and enhancements. True to our fly better promise, Emirates continues to invest to offer our customers the best possible experience.”

Images: Emirates