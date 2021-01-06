And what a craic-er it was…

The latest incarnation of hugely popular Irish pub chain, McGettigan’s opened its doors on Thursday December 17, but we managed to get in their first and dish out 20 invites to try it out, a full two days before it was unleashed on the PUBlic.

We had the most amazing time, and we know that the lucky preview crew did too, but for those of you with massive FOMO, here’s PG-rated look at what went down…

McGett-agains

Located at the lobby level of Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, McGettigan’s sits in neatly with the hotel’s collection of outstanding international restaurants, bringing a little Irish charm all of its own.

The stylish modern interior remains faithful to the brand but retains it’s own signature twists. Headlining features include the library, postcard wall and multiple Ultra HD screens, making it the perfect spot to scream at the referee for being blind and or partisan.

McGettigan’s is known for dishing up some of the tastiest classic pub grub in the UAE and the craic absolutely continues here. Menu favourites making an appearance include cod and chips, the McGettigan’s signature burger, cottage pie and Irish cream cheesecake. And of course, it wouldn’t be McGettigan’s without ‘the black stuff’ on tap.

There’s also a monster daily happy hour between 3pm and 8pm with 30 per cent off all beverages.

One final reason to pay this emissary of the Emerald Isle a wee visit, is that it’s completely smoke-free. There is, of course, a handy smoking area located just to the exterior, but the lack of plumes on the inside, makes for a much fresher feel.

Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Saturday to Wednesday midday to 2am, Thursday and Friday midday to 3am.

Images: What’s On Archive