Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to level-up your standard date nights and do something that little bit ‘extra’.

Sure you could go for the heart-clutching teddy bear or the dozen red roses, but the most direct route into people’s affections is often through the medium of food.

And Abu Dhabi’s Fairmont Bab Al Bahr has put together a completely unique Valentine’s dine-around experience that is borderline guaranteed to score big date night points. An adventure for people that share a love of food, and (optional) each other.

The six-destination multi-stop gastronomic tour takes you around the culinary world (and the hotel), with sophisticated welcome drinks in the Lobby Lounge; appetisers at Café Sushi; grape degustation at Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill; soup and main courses at Marco’s New York Italian; dessert at Pier or Beach Side; and then off to Bridges Bar for a few nightcaps.

The total price for this package is Dhs1,500 per couple (quick bit of elementary arithmetic, that’s Dhs750 per person) and it takes place of course on Sunday February 14.

But we’re giving six couples the chance to preview the experience for free, as our guests, on Wednesday, January 27. All you have to do is RSVP to the email address below to be in with a chance.

Plan V

There are other ways to enjoy the magic of Fairmont Bab Al Bahr’s romantic settings. Each of the venues mentioned above are putting on their own ode to amour.

Café Sushi: Pour L’amour du Japan

Fall head-over-kimono in love with the art of Asian cuisine over this traditional four-course Japanese dinner. Set between 7pm and 10pm on Sunday February 14. The soft drink package is Dhs299 per person (there’s also a daily all-you-can eat sushi deal for Dhs159).

Marco’s New York Italian: Authentic Italian American Romance

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s a good excuse to order more ay? Well there’s three courses of classic American Italian soul food on offer at Marco’s and a glass of bubbly for Dhs249 per person. Available Feb 14, 7pm to 11.30pm.

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill: The Journey of Love

This award-winning steakhouse is putting on a special three-course dining extravaganza that’s all about tender(loin) loving care. Dhs349 per person (with a glass of bubbles), Feb 14, from 7pm.

Maison Beirut: Listen To Your Heart

Enjoy a lover’s Levantine feast at this authentic Arabian restaurant. The set menu naturally includes traditional hot and cold mezzah, wholesome Lebanese mains and a special V-Day dessert. Feb 12 and 14, from 7pm.

Exclusive Afternoon Tea: Not Couples Only

The Lobby Lounge is putting on a special version of its high-tea, which is definitely not just tea-for-two, friends and family are all welcome. Dhs99, Feb 14, 7pm to 10pm.

Bridges Bar: No-no-Valentino

If you’re single and ready for a socially distant mingle, or you’re in a relationship but you just *air quotes* don’t do the whole Valentine’s Day thing, there’s a place for you at Bridges Bar. It’s Dhs199 for three hours of free-flowing select drinks and a menu item. Feb 14, 8pm to 11pm.

For more information, visit fairmont.com

Wednesday, January 27

Images: Provided