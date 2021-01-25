Sponsored: The beautiful Middle Eastern hotspot takes pride and place on the ground floor of Rixos Premium hotel in JBR with many hidden gems to be discovered…

Ready for a cultural and culinary adventure through the tastes, sights and sounds of Morocco, Turkey and Lebanon? Here’s why you need to check out Asil right now…

The decor is pretty amazing

Asil packs a visual punch. The restaurant channels a sort of luxurious Aladdin’s cave with ruby red drapes, eerie glass mirrors, amber velvet chairs, and gold fringes hanging over the large central bar. It all combines to create a wow-factor ambience.

The menu stretches across three cuisines

Asil’s Executive chef Suleyman Kapan and his team have condensed some of Turkey, Lebanon and Morocco’s most exciting dishes into an eclectic contemporary menu. In traditional Arabic fashion, dishes are served sharing style to the table, allowing diners to sample a wide selection from the menu that ranges from a hot and cold mezze section including the standout köpoğlu – a dish made with fried cubes of aubergine in a buffalo yoghurt dip with a candied tomato jam. Main courses include an Ottoman lamb shank and the Asil kebab with a classic Turkish Kunefe served with pistachio ice cream for dessert.

The brunch is a full-on feast

For those looking to explore the flavours and sounds of the Arab world, Asil’s brunch (Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks) features a delicious BBQ platter alongside egg and cheese pide and a duo of meat and chicken shawarmas. Drawing inspiration from the famous bar districts of Beirut, Istanbul, Marrakesh and Casablanca, brunch also features a wide range of inventive cocktails including a welcome drink topped with a transparent orb bubble. Read our review here.

The terrace serves up one of the best sundowner spots along JBR

If you don’t have your own magic carpet to help shift you out of the restaurant post-dinner, it’s worth considering extending your stay to admire the amazing views from the terrace. In fact, a trip to the outdoor terrace for sundowners is worth the visit alone with its unrivalled views out towards Ain Dubai.

Asil, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, JBR, daily 1pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 520 0055. asilrestaurant.com

Images: Asil