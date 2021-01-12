Rove Hotels & Nikon MEA are teaming up for a creative bootcamp staycation…

Content creators, listen up! Rove Hotels and Nikon MEA are teaming up to offer 10 lucky people a weekend at the brand new Rove La Mer. If won’t be just a regular staycation though, there will be plenty of creative workshops planned across the two days.

Kicking of on Thursday January 21, the two-night stay includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as jam-packed schedule of workshops. Nikon instructors who will be on hand to offer their expert advice to help you get the best out of the experience.

Participants will be able to explore Rove La Mer Beach hotel and its surroundings in search of the perfect shot. The area is full of potential, from the epic skyline view, to the pristine sandy beach or even the interiors of the quirky hotel.

Budding photographers will have the opportunity to learn from the best, practice their skills and leave with stacks of content ready to share with the world. Plus a free hotel stay and all your meals and soft drinks included doesn’t sound to shabby either.

You’ll also be able to test-drive some of Nikon’s newest camera gear, and experiment with the new features under the guidance of an expert. Whether you’re into photography or videography, it doesn’t matter you can pick your passion or play around with both if you prefer.

The registration process is fairly straight-forward, you just need to sign up via the Rove website. You’ll enter a few details such as your contact information and Instagram handle, and then Rove will be in touch if you’re one of the lucky ten chosen to take part.

Rove La Mer Beach, La Mer, Jumeirah, Jan 21 to 23, free. Register: rovehotels.com