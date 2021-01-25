Say hello to your new after-work drinks spot…

A brand new dining venue is opening its doors in DIFC today, Monday January 25. Replacing Dusty’s, Glo Dubai will be a kitchen, bar and lounge offering sophisticated cocktails and premium dishes.

Occupying both an indoor and outside space, Glo’s alfresco terrace sits under multiple arches of LED lights. These lights are a running theme throughout the venue, with quirky neon artwork taking place behind the bar and around the venue.

There’s a focus on sophisticated dining in a comfortable, accessible space. Glo aims to target the DIFC after-work crowd with live music (when entertainment returns) and an extensive culinary offering.

Take a look around the new hotspot here:

A vast range of cocktails make-up the bar menu, with exciting flavours and techniques prepared by a team of expert mixologists. The food menu is made up of a variety of appetizers, tacos, sliders, pizza, dumplings, sushi and mains.

Brought to you by the team behind A.E.R., Glo sits in the same building of DIFC as its sibling venue, on P Level of Al Fattan Currency House. Ideal to cater to the local business crowd, the venue will host after-work drinks as well as business lunch deals.

The outdoor terrace is surrounded by a calming water feature, to create an ambient atmosphere set to make Glo stand out from its surroundings. The lights, which the venue will surely become known for, reflect onto the lake to create a picturesque destination.

Glo, P Level, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, open now, daily 12pm to 3am. glodubai.com