Have you spotted these yet?

If you use the public bus transportation in Dubai or anywhere in the world for that matter, it does involve a bit of waiting. Instead of scrolling through your phone, you will now be able to check out some cool art installations set up right next to certain bus stops in Jumeira.

The series of public art installations in Jumeira was launched by Brand Dubai in partnership with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The project is part of the second phase of the Jumeira Project – a project launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to raise the neighbourhood’s profile as a social and cultural destination.

At the moment, there are a total of eight artworks which have been created by international artists at select bus stops stretching from Dubai Canal to Jumeira Al Naseem. The installations seek to narrate the story of Jumeira’s journey through history and celebrate its connection with both Dubai’s past and present.

ALSO READ: Dubai Metro Route 2020 will begin operating on January 1

The announcements at the Dubai Metro platforms are about to change



According to Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai, the project is in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed’s initiative to turn Dubai into an open-air museum.

She stated that the project aims to ‘celebrate the area’s distinct identity and innovative spirit and raise its profile on the cultural map.’

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager of Brand Dubai stated that some of the artworks evoke nostalgia for Dubai’s past while others celebrate its futuristic aspirations. She added that the artworks were inspired by memories of locals living in the area and will take people on a trip down memory lane. And they’re pretty Instagrammable, too.

The art installations will be a permanent addition to the bus stops.

In the past, the RTA along with Brand Dubai has implemented a number of projects including transforming more than 100 Dubai parking meters into works of art, hosting music festivals at Dubai Metro stations and painting murals on the pillars of the Dubai Metro on Sheikh Zayed Road between the Dubai International Financial Centre and Emirates Towers stations.

Images: Emirates News Agency