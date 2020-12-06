6 new hotels that opened in Dubai in 2020

Despite a global pandemic, the city continued to grow…

Dubai is full of hotels for every occasion, from flashy five star resorts to budget-friendly options and everything in between. But that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting plenty more.

This year, despite everything that has happened, we’ve still seen brand new hotels open in Dubai, from beachfront all-inclusive resorts to pet-friendly abodes.

So if you’re browsing for a new staycay location, we’ve rounded up six hotels that have opened their doors this year, and a few more still to open.

Address Sky View

Ok, so technically this stunning hotel opened at the very end of last year. But it made such an impact in 2020 that we couldn’t leave it off the list. From the unbeatable views, to the thriving rooftop bar Cé La Vi, Address Sky View is a bucket list property that everyone should tick off at some point.

Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, rates from Dhs959. addresshotels.com.

Me Dubai

The much-anticipated ME Dubai hotel, a branch world-renowned Melia hotels, opened its doors in Business Bay in February. The 93-room property resides within The Opus, an asymmetric architectural marvel designed by the late Zaha Hadid. It’s home to Maine Land Brasserie, Roka and new poolside restaurant Deseo.

ME Dubai, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, rates from Dhs843. Tel: (04) 525 2500. melia.com

Jumeirah Living Marina Gate

A brand new hotel by Jumeirah opened in Dubai Marina on September 1. Jumeirah Living Marina Gate can be found nestled in Marina Walk, close to Spinneys and Marina Gate residential towers. The new hotel boasts an incredible infinity pool, overlooking rows of extravagant yachts in Dubai Marina from chic white sun loungers, as well as a dedicated kids pool and recreation area. On the eighth floor is a modern residents’ lounge, ready to serve all day from its open buffet kitchen.

Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, Dubai Marina, rates from Dhs650. jumeirah.com

Hotel Indigo

Pet-friendly Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown opened in October. Art plays a big part in the hotel’s aesthetic, with each floor dedicated to a different artist from the foundation. Found close to the banks of the Dubai Canal, much of the story surrounds the Creek and how it flows from ‘Old Dubai’ to the cosmopolitan landscape of Downtown Dubai. Wooden crates line the walls of each bedroom, with mother of pearl tiles in the ensuite and fairytale-inspired wallpaper depicting Abra boats floating above Burj Khalifa.

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Downton Dubai, rates from Dhs349. hotelindigo.com/dubai

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk opened its doors at the end of October. The Egyptian themed hotel has 498 luxury guest rooms and suites, as well as 97 furnished and serviced apartments. The hotel has Amsterdam-born Asian restaurant Taiko, created by executive chef, Schilo van Coevorden, British gastro pub The Nine, Brasserie Boulud at the helm of French celebrity chef, Daniel Bolous, as well as a French patisserie in the lobby and a pool bar.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, rates from Dhs378. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Riu Dubai

Deira Islands is ready to welcome its first visitors, with the opening of Riu Dubai. The massive 800-room resort is the first attraction to open on Deira Islands, a clutch of four isles off the coast of Deira. The new four-star hotel is an all-inclusive resort with round-the-clock service. There’s a choice of 10 restaurants and bars, serving a range of cuisines including Asian, Italian and Lebanese favourites.