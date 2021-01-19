Sponsored: If one of your resolutions is to get healthier for 2021, then you’ll want to look good whilst you’re doing it. Thankfully, the beloved British high street store is now the spot to snag a solid sports kit that won’t break the bank…

Marks & Spencer has announced their latest Goodmove collection for Spring 2021, and in celebration of Goodmove’s first anniversary, they’ve also released a men’s and kids collection to help the whole family stay fit. Built to last, and is resistant to scuffs and tear, Goodmove is made with breathable, moisture wicking fabrics, which are ideal for indoor activities, or layered under coats and jackets for venturing outside.

Here’s a look at what’s new in store…

For women: Hero styles, refreshed for Spring with a bold new aesthetic

(Above: GOODMOVE Cotton Zip Hoody, Dhs175; Textured SS Tee, Dhs120)

(Above: GOODMOVE GO Move Legging, Dhs175; Layered Short, Dhs140)

For kids: A focus on wellbeing and having fun, however they like to move

(Above: GOODMOVE Knot T-shirt, Dhs85; Overhead Quarter Zip, Dhs95)

(Above: GOODMOVE Leggings, Dhs95; Shorts, Dhs95)

For men: A new, innovative collection with a strong focus on versatile performance and leisurewear

(Above: GOODMOVE Basic Tee, Dhs110; Graphic Tee, Dhs140)

(Above: GOODMOVE Jogger, Dhs175; 2 layer shorts, Dhs175)

You can shop the men’s, women’s and kids Goodmove collection in store now, with selected lines available from mid-February via marksandspencerme.com