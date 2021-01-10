January is all about saving on spends…

We’re over half way through January and we’re willing to bet that, for some, hibernation time is well and truly over. If you’re fancying going out for dinner this week but are on a bit of a budget, don’t worry, there are plenty of great deals out there.

Here’s 10 dinner deals that won’t cost the earth…

1. All-you-can-eat breakfast at Circle Cafe

Circle Cafe is one of the city’s most popular breakfast spots thanks to its incredible wallet-friendly deal. For Dhs60, you can enjoy unlimited breakfast dishes from a wide range of options plus a coffee of your choice. Pick from a cheese toastie, Nutella pancakes, shakshouka, avocado on toast, eggs any style and so much more. Who wants to choose when you could have it unlimited?

Circle Cafe, various locations including Media City, Studio City and Business Bay, Fridays and Saturdays 8am to 5pm, Dhs60 adults, Dhs25 children. circle-cafe.com/locations

2. Children dine free at Grove Road

Children dine for free when adults order a main course at Grove Road, a new Australian restaurant at the Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. The kids’menu includes crowd-pleasing favourites, such as pasta, burgers, chicken nuggets and fish goujons, plus a drink and a scoop of ice cream. There’s also a daily happy hour from 5pm to 7pm, with two-for-one wine, beer and spirits, a play area for little ones, and a pet-friendly terrace and fountain views.

Grove Road, The Pointe, Sun to Thu from 5pm, Fri and Sat from noon. Tel: (04) 564 9874. @grove_road_by_bystro

3. Tuesdays are for ladies at Lah Lah

Tuesdays in Dubai have long been synonymous with ‘ladies nights’, with some stellar deals for the girls. Get your group together at cool Pan-Asian restaurant Lah Lah and enjoy a three-course menu, plus three glasses of house wine for Dhs119.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah The Greens, Dubai, Sat to Wed 11am to 12am, Thurs & Fri 11am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

4. Roast with the most at Barrel 12

Does your weekend not feel complete without a roast dinner with all the trimmings? Well, we know just where you could go to get yours – with a great deal. Head to sports bar, Barrel 12 on The Palm Jumeirah where you can enjoy a traditional roast dinner with a glass of wine or beer for Dhs159. The roast is served on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Barrel 12, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun, Tues, Wed, 5pm to 11pm, Fri & Sat, 2pm to 12am, Mon closed. Tel: (04) 552 4000. facebook.com/barrel12dxb

5. Seafood by the bucketload at Aprons & Hammers Beach House

We’re sure we remember reading something about the health benefits of seafood and red wine. To test out that theory, we suggest you hightail it to Aprons & Hammers on Tuesday evenings, when you can get free sangria when you order one of their signature buckets of crabs, clams, lobster or shrimp. You’ll get two free glasses of sangria with a small bucket, and one free pitcher with a large bucket.

Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach, La Mer and JBR (dine-in only). Tue 7pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 589 5444 (Palm West Beach). @apronsandhammers

6. Did someone say unlimited pizza or pasta?

Hungry? How does all-you-can-eat pizza 0r pasta sound? You’ll get just that at cute Italian restaurant Trattoria at the beautiful Souk Madinat Jumeirah which offers you some incredible views. On Sundays, you can tuck into unlimited pasta for Dhs99. On Wednesdays, it’s unlimited pizza for Dhs99. For an additional Dhs10, you can create your own gelato bowl, or add cocktail pitchers for an extra Dhs99.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: 800 666353. @trattoriadubai

7. Fuchsia Urban Thai

Are you taking part in Veganuary? Add a little spice to your diet by dining at any Fuchsia Urban Thai across Dubai. Throughout January, when you dine-in, you will receive a complimentary vegan pumpkin red curry with Thai rotis when you order a vegan main. There are up to 25 vegan items on the menu so you won’t be stuck for choice.

You can find Fuchsia Urban Thai outlets in Business Bay and Barsha Heights. fuchsiame.com

8. It’s a Thai affair at Mr. Miyagi’s

You can always rely on cheeky Thai bar Mr Miyagi’s for some great deals and no-frills fun. If you’re not ready to bid farewell to the weekend, head there on a Sunday from 6pm for three courses and two hours of unlimited drinks for Dhs149.

Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Sundays from 6pm. Tel: (0)4 420 7489. @mrmiyagis_mediaone

9. All-you-can-eat chicken wings at Perry & Blackwelders

Just can’t get enough of chicken wings? Sounds like you need Perry & Blackwelders’ unlimited chicken wings deal. Every Wednesday from 12pm tuck into unlimited signature P&B wings for Dhs99. Thirsty? Sip on unlimited selected beverages for Dhs99.

Perry & Blackwelders, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays from 12pm. @perryandblackwelder

10. All the cheese and wine at Cafe M

Cheese and wine fans, this one’s for you. Every Tuesday and Thursday, when darkness falls and Media City’s Cafe M turns into its alter-ego Cafe W, you can enjoy unlimited cheese, wine and live music for three hours, priced at Dhs169. The bubbles package is priced at Dhs199.

Cafe M (Cafe W), Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. @cafemdxb

Images: Social