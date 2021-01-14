New films to watch in cinemas this week: Jan 14 to 20
Action, romance and much more await at the cinema…
Have about two or two and a half hours free this weekend? Why not head to the theatre to catch a movie with a loved one and a piping hot tub of popcorn (or two). There are action, thrillers and romance to pick from.
And now, on to the guide for movies out this week.
Horizon Line
Former couple Sara and Jackson board a single-engine plane for a routine and casual flight to their friend’s tropical island wedding. However, within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving them with no idea where they are, and no clue how to land the plane. With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm that’s about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot – and there’s no going back.
Starring: Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon, Keith David
Genre: Thriller (PG13)
We Summon The Darkness
Three best friends cross paths with sadistic killers after they travel to a secluded country home to party.
Starring: Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson
Genre: Horror, Music, Thriller (15+)
S.W.A.T.
Starring: Robert Knepper, Jerry Jia, Kevin Lee, Jin Chen
Genre: Action (15+)
The Sunlit Night
Starring: Jenny Slate, Alex Sharp, Fridtjov Såheim
Genre: Drama, Romance (15+)
