Action, romance and much more await at the cinema…

Have about two or two and a half hours free this weekend? Why not head to the theatre to catch a movie with a loved one and a piping hot tub of popcorn (or two). There are action, thrillers and romance to pick from.

Before you read on, check out the top films that are coming out this year. From the release of the final James Bond series, Uncharted, The Matrix and more – there are plenty of movies coming out in 2021 that we can’t wait to watch.

And now, on to the guide for movies out this week.

Horizon Line

Former couple Sara and Jackson board a single-engine plane for a routine and casual flight to their friend’s tropical island wedding. However, within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving them with no idea where they are, and no clue how to land the plane. With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm that’s about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot – and there’s no going back.

Starring: Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon, Keith David

Genre: Thriller (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

We Summon The Darkness

Three best friends cross paths with sadistic killers after they travel to a secluded country home to party.

Starring: Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson

Genre: Horror, Music, Thriller (15+)

Tickets: Book now

S.W.A.T.

The Blue Star Commandos, an elite S.W.A.T. team, go head to head against the International Drug Trafficker Sam Moore and his group of ruthless mercenaries.

Starring: Robert Knepper, Jerry Jia, Kevin Lee, Jin Chen

Genre: Action (15+)

Tickets: Book now

The Sunlit Night

An aspiring painter meets eccentric locals and a fellow New Yorker while working on a barn in Norway.

Starring: Jenny Slate, Alex Sharp, Fridtjov Såheim

Genre: Drama, Romance (15+)

Tickets: Book now

Images: stills