Action, romance and much more await at the cinema…

If you’re looking for thrills this weekend, head to the cinema for some on the edge of your seat action. However, if you want to spend time with your kids, there are two movies to pick from that the whole family will enjoy.

Before you read on, check out the top films that are coming out this year. From the release of the final James Bond series, Uncharted, The Matrix and more – there are plenty of movies coming out in 2021 that we can’t wait to watch.

And now, on to the guide for movies out in Dubai this week.

The Marksman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the US.

Starring: Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, Teresa Ruiz

Genre: Action, Thriller (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

Anti-Life

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>