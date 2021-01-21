New films to watch in cinemas this week: Jan 21 to 27
Action, romance and much more await at the cinema…
If you’re looking for thrills this weekend, head to the cinema for some on the edge of your seat action. However, if you want to spend time with your kids, there are two movies to pick from that the whole family will enjoy.
And now, on to the guide for movies out in Dubai this week.
The Marksman
Starring: Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, Teresa Ruiz
Genre: Action, Thriller (PG13)
Anti-Life
Starring: Bruce Willis, Rachel Nichols, Thomas Jane
Genre: Sci-fi, Thriller (15+)
Halloween Island
Three young friends are in for the Halloween of their lives as they uncover ancient Hawaiian legends, battle a giant monster, and still try to make their candy last through the night.
Starring: Mark Hamill, Noah Schnapp and Tia Carrere
Genre: Animation (PG)
Fixes vs Crabots
Professor Eugenius finds both his career and a secret friendship with the Fixies in danger when his college sweetheart, Erica, threatens to reveal that Eugenius only beat her out of the University’s Grand Prize in 3D Printing because Fixies were secretly helping him. Erica challenges Eugenius to a rematch to show the world who the better inventor really is! Eugenius will employ his Fixie friends while Erica has little helpers of her own – Crabots, miniature robotic crabs that are faster and stronger than the Fixies.
Starring: Barbara Bisor, Larisa Brokhman, Prokhor Chekhovskoy
Genre: Animation (G)
