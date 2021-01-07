New films to watch in cinemas this week: Jan 7 to 13
Have about two or two and a half hours free this weekend? Why not head to the theatre to catch a movie with a loved one and a piping hot tub of popcorn (or two). There’s plenty of action, romance and much more you can pick from.
And to help keep the theatre-going excitement up for 2021, here are some top films that are coming out this year. From the release of the final James Bond series, Uncharted, The Matrix and more, there are plenty of movies coming out in 2021 that we can’t wait to watch.
And now, on to the movie guide.
Gundala
Gundala, who has grown up on the streets, must choose between continuing to look out for himself or doing something about the injustice that surrounds him.
Starring: Abimana Aryasatya, Tara Basro, Bront Palarae
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama (PG13)
The Rescue
Genre: Action (PG15)
Wild Mountain Thyme
Starring: Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm
Genre: Drama, Romance (PG15)
Redemption Day
Starring: Gary Dourdan, Serinda Swan, Andy Garcia
Genre: Action, Thriller (PG15)
Alone
When an outbreak hits, Aidan barricades himself inside his apartment and starts rationing food. His complex is overrun by infected Screamers, and with the world falling apart into chaos, he is left completely alone fighting for his life.
Starring: Tyler Posey, Summer Spiro, Robert Ri’chard
Genre: Action (15+)
My Salinger Year
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver, Douglas Booth
Genre: Drama (PG15)
Benjamin The Elephant
Benjamin is a big, strong and good-natured elephant who lives in the Newtown zoo. He and his best friend Otto, a caring and courageous 9-year-old boy, love to go on adventures together. But when a shrewd woman threatens to shut down the zoo, Benjamin and Otto must hatch a plan to save Benjamin’s home.
Starring: Manuel Santos Gelke, Jürgen Kluckert, Tim Oliver Schultz
Genre: Comedy, Family (G)
