Action, romance and much more await at the cinema…

Have about two or two and a half hours free this weekend? Why not head to the theatre to catch a movie with a loved one and a piping hot tub of popcorn (or two). There’s plenty of action, romance and much more you can pick from.

And to help keep the theatre-going excitement up for 2021, here are some top films that are coming out this year. From the release of the final James Bond series, Uncharted, The Matrix and more, there are plenty of movies coming out in 2021 that we can’t wait to watch.

And now, on to the movie guide.

Gundala

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>