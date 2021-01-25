Sponsored: And it’s poised to be better than ever before…

The IFZA Silver Cup 2021, held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, will run from January 22 culminating with a spectacular final on February 5 at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club.

Here’s what to expect.

Expect plenty of fun, entertainment, amazing prizes to be won and of course live sports action with homegrown and well known international polo players competing for the first trophy of the Series.

Enjoy a competitive display of polo from the sidelines, book a table at the Silver Lounge which hosts an amazing after party, reserve a picnic gazebo that comes with a picnic basket filled with a scrumptious treat for four people or have a fabulous polo brunch at the Andalucia Terrace of Al Habtoor Polo Resort.

If you have little ones, bring them along as there is a dedicated kids area to help keep them entertained with fun activities such as pony rides and games.

Spectators can refuel at the food truck corner serving delicious food which can be enjoyed in the picnic area as you soak in the lovely weather. Stretch your legs in between chukkers and check out the Shopping Village for amazing finds to take home with you.

Hospitality Areas and General Admission:

Picnic Gazebo: Book your own gazebo for Dhs1000 good for four people, inclusive of general admission for four, a picnic basket and a picnic area parking pass.

Silver Lounge: It’s a minimum of Dhs1500 spend per table on drinks and includes general admission for seven people and a picnic area parking pass.

Fabulous Polo Brunch: Brunch packages start from Dhs 295 with house beverages and if you prefer bubbly, its Dhs395. For more information, call the Al Habtoor Polo Resort hotel at 056 545 8391

General Admission: Dhs150 inclusive of a food and beverage voucher worth Dhs150 valid on the same day only at Half Time Food Truck, Horse & Hound, The Grill Pit and Equestrian Lounge. It includes parking outside the picnic area.

Picnic Parking Fee: Dhs150.

For information and bookings on hospitality offers, call (0)56 373 2999 or email the club at media@alhabtoorpoloclub.com.

The finals take place on February 5, so get your bookings in as soon as possible.

IFZA Silver Cup 2021, Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, Dubai, until Feb 5. Tel: (0)4 436 2222. alhabtoorpoloresortandclub.com

Images: Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club