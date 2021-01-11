Discover six varieties of the popular pink drink…

If you love nothing more than sipping a perfectly chilled glass of blush rosé on a mild sunny day, we hear you. Rosé wine is a popular drink in Dubai for anyone who enjoys spending a day at one of our many beautiful beach clubs.

There’s a new opportunity to learn more about the popular beverage, thanks to The Tasting Class and D3’s The Lighthouse. The Dubai Design District restaurant will be hosting Lindsay from The Tasting Class to talk you through six varieties of rosé paired with a generous platter of nibbles.

Lindsay is Dubai’s resident expert when it comes to all things wine, so we’re confident you’ll learn a thing or two at this one-off session. You’ll sample everything from dry to sweet, from still to bubbly, from barely blushing to hot pink in colour, to discover key styles and regions of rosé wine.

‘Yes Way, Rosé!’ will take place on Wednesday January 20 at 7pm, and is priced at Dhs360 per person including food and drinks. On the menu of nibbles, you can expect a cleverly designed selection of suitably pink treats.

The platter includes roasted red beets with pistachio-coated goat cheese, tuna Niçoise salad with anchovies, hardboiled egg, green beans and lemon vinaigrette dressing, burrata with pomegranate, grapes and cherry tomatoes, fried calamari topped with chilli, paprika and lime and grilled prawns.

If you’re looking for more variety in your wine tasting, The Tasting Class hosts a weekly wine tour at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Every Tuesday, discover some of Madinat’s best restaurants, sampling a different wine in each, paired with corresponding cuisine. This class is priced at Dhs395 per person and will run from 7pm sharp for around two and a half hours.

