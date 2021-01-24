It’s the final weekend of Dubai Shopping Festival…

As Dubai Shopping Festival draws to a close this weekend, shoppers can enjoy up to 90 per cent off citywide. The annual festival is approaching its final days for the year, and to celebrate there’s big savings to be had.

Shoppers can expect savings of up to 90 per cent on more than 300 brands this weekend. From January 28 to 30, malls across Dubai will be slashing their prices for a limited time. More than 1,000 stores will be taking part in the promotion.

Top brand names have signed up to the offer, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Banana Republic, Carolina Herrera, Chanel, Diesel, Hollister Co, HomeBox, Kenzo, La Senza, Reebok, River Island, Wrangler and The Face Shop.

If you’re on the hunt for furniture and home decor, you don’t need to wait until the weekend. Tomorrow – January 25, for one day only, Homebox will be slashing 25 to 90 per cent off its prices in Ibn Battuta and Oasis Mall.

That’s not all that’s happening this weekend, firework displays will also be taking over the city. An extra special night will take place on Saturday January 30, with an additional firework show at The Pointe at 8pm, followed by Al Seef at 8.30pm, then Dubai Festival City Mall at 9pm and finally La Mer at 9.30pm. That’s going to be a lot of colour lighting up the sky.

It truly wouldn’t feel like Dubai Shopping Festival without these beautiful displays. But, that’s not all that Dubai Shopping Festival has to offer. Every day until January 30, you can enjoy exciting deals across malls in Dubai.

Dubai Shopping Festival, malls across Dubai, January 28 to 30. mydsf.ae