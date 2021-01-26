Walk this way for the biggest shoe event of the year…

Get ready to immerse yourself into all things footwear, with the launch of pop-up shopping event, Shoetopia. The event is taking over The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Catwalk all this week as part of Dubai Shopping Festival.

From now until January 30, shoppers can explore the latest designer releases, future trends across sneakers, heels, slides, and so much more. The collection includes some of the world’s rarest pairs, alongside exclusive new drops by top designers.

Some of The Dubai Mall’s best stores have signed up to offer live workshops and styling tips. Pick up some new tricks with your kicks, from brands such as American Rag Cie, Bloomingdale’s and Level Shoes.

There’s already been a series of exciting discussions such as the transformative power of footwear and what it takes to elevate a shoe to cultural icon status.

Another special workshop discussed how 3D printing technology is the future for the footwear industry, giving fans a first glimpse of Adidas’ new Stan Smith shoe made from recycled materials.

Not only can you discover the immaculate detail which goes into crafting the perfect shoe, you can even take it one step further by customising your kicks. Add a touch of colour, graphics, or monograms to personalise your pair.

If that’s not enough to tempt you, customers who visit the Shoetopia stand can also earn double Emirates Skywards Miles. Keep an eye out on Dubai Shopping Festival’s social media for more announcements of live events and sessions.

Otherwise, you can check out the curated selection and shop your favourite shoe brands daily until January 30.

Shoetopia, Fashion Catwalk, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, daily until Jan 30. @dsfsocial