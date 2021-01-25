The restaurant where dinner IS a show…

Teatro at Park Rotana is already well-known for creating artistic culinary statements.

And up until February 11, some of that award-winning art on a plate will be a little bit healthier.

The special Go Healthy menu includes vegan and lactose free options, there’s vegan grape pairing available, vegan blended beverages, even vegan desserts. One of the hotel’s other eateries, Cooper’s is also getting in on the plant-based act, with its own vegan options in a revamped and rejigged new menu.

At Teatro, those on a 2021 health kick can dig into dishes such as baked sushi, whole wheat pizza, grilled organic salmon, vegan pasta and more, prepared with locally sourced ingredients.

The restaurant, which also offers alfresco terrace seating, has recently launched an affordable platform to sample select dishes from its bar bites menu.

Unwind at Teatro is available Sunday to Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm, and gets you one appropriately dramatic signature dish, alongside two beverages for the deliciously low price of Dhs68.

Teatro’s fusion theme is well represented on their bites menu, with highlights that include maki rolls, sea scallops, calamari and dim sum.

It’s got mid-week date night written all over it.

Teatro, Park Rotana, Park Rotana Complex Road, near Khalifa Park, open 6pm to 1am daily. Tel: (02) 657 3317, @parkrotana

