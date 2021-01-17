Sponsored: This cool spot is a treat for the eyes and the tummy…

The Dubai Shopping Festival is jam-packed with great sales that will have you shop till you drop. But it’s not just shopaholics that will have their fill during the six-week festival as there’s plenty for foodies to tuck into as well.

Popular location, The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah is inviting guests and their loved ones to treat themselves to world-class grub while enjoying the stunning Palm Fountain show.

No matter what you’re craving a Mexican treat or classic French cuisine, there’s plenty to choose from.

Here are some restaurants to consider making a reservation at.

Food District

The beauty of Food District lies in massive food selection. The hub features 13 of Dubai’s best homegrown concepts including Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Sticky Rice and Bite Me Burger and Get Plucked. It’s perfect if you’re heading to The Pointe with a group of mates and it also offers optimal views of the Palm Fountains.

La Brioche

For wholesome French fare in an elegant and tranquil space, head to La Brioche. Their menu is designed to cater to all needs all the way from breakfast to dinner or even a light snack. Head here for dinner for striking views of the Palm Fountain.

Make reservations here: (0)4 580 8108

Meshico

For a taste of Mexico, head to Meshico who bring the Mexican cuisine to life with bold flavours, textures and colours. Dip into guacamole, exotic salads, tacos, tostadas and much more.

Make reservations here: (0)4 451 44512. meshico.ae

Chicago Meatpackers

Love a good steak? This restaurant is inspired by the infamous meatpacking district of Chicago. The menu features a variety of smoked meats alongside crisp cocktails.

Make reservations here: (o)4 580 7983. @chicagomeatpackersdubai

Samakje

For all things fish and seafood, Samajke is the place to be. The name loosely translates to fish expert, so you’re in food hands. You can dine inside in the relaxed dining area or outdoors on the gorgeous terraces, providing the perfect viewing spot to watch the Palm Fountains.

Make reservations here: (0)4 584 6777. samakje.com

The 26th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival will run until January 30 with great deals, entertainment and much more taking place across the city.

For more information, visit mydsf.ae

Images: Supplied