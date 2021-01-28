9 things to look forward to in Dubai this February

February is just around the corner…

You’ve already made it through the first month of 2021 – congratulations! There’s plenty happening in the month ahead, from foodie events, to concerts, comedy and more. Get your diaries out and get planning as there’s plenty to see, eat and do in Dubai this February.

February 2: Folly and Ruya chefs team up for special British dinner

Colin Clague, Nick Alvis and Scott Price will join forces for an exclusive six-course dinner, inspired by their time in Dubai. Now, you can take a culinary trip down memory lane with this cheffing trio, as they create a spectacular menu that showcases the dishes, ingredients and flavour combinations that have defined their time in Dubai.

The Best of Dubai: the British Edition, Folly by Nick & Scott, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Tue Feb 2, 7pm to late, Dhs650 for 6 courses and wines. Tel: (04) 430 8535. @follydubai, @chefmanx

February 4: The UAE’s first off-roading park opens

The UAE’s first off-roading and adventure park is opening in Sharjah on February 4. Called XQuarry, the park offers off-roading enthusiasts the opportunity to experience a range of activities. XQuarry’s 600,000 sqm space includes not only a variety of off-roading challenges but also an obstacle course, hiking trails, private off-roading lessons, mountain biking, 4×4 hire and more.

XQuarry, Al Faya Mountain Mleiha, Sharjah, opens February 4, from Dhs50. xquarry.com

February 6: David Guetta will perform live in Dubai

Huge international DJ, David Guetta, the French mastermind behind hits such as Titanium, Love Is Gone, Without You, will be playing on the Burj Al Arab helipad this February 6 at 6pm. The concert is called ‘David Guetta: United At Home Fundraising Live Stream from Dubai’ and people from around the world will be able to tune in and watch the Dubai performance on David Guetta’s YouTube channel.

February 6: ‘Best of Dubai’ is back

On Saturday February 6, ten of Dubai’s most-loved chefs will come together for the sixth edition of ‘Best of Dubai’. Taking place at Reform Social & Grill, the gastronomic event was created by award-winning author Flavel Monteiro. Over a huge space, which includes Reform’s lakeside bar, The Orchard and the lawn, the chefs will each have a station to showcase their skills. Each chef will offer a signature dish for the price of Dhs30, for guests to come and experience.

The Best of Dubai: Chefs Unite, Series Six, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes Dubai, Saturday February 6, 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs30. reformsocialgrill.ae

February 11: The Laughter Factory returns

The Laughter Factory has added a new gig to its show line-up and it takes place in Media One’s P7 car park that’s covered with graffiti. And it’s licensed, too. This month sees Andrew Ryan, George Zach and Emmanual Sonubi providing the humour that’s guaranteed to tickle your funny bones from Thursday February 11 to 19, 2021.

Shows subject to government restrictions

Laughter Factory, several locations, from Feb 11 to 19, show begins at 8.30pm, Tel: (050) 878 6728, thelaughterfactory.com

February 13: Emirates Lit Fest

For book lovers, February can mean only one thing: the Emirates Airline Festival Of Literature. The celebration of the written word returns with author talks and workshops. Headliners this year include Youngest Nobel laureate and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai; author or Surrounded by Idiots Thomas Erikson and Bolu Babalola, author of Love in Colour.

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, various locations across Dubai, Until February 13, 2021 (weekends), Dhs60 adults, Dhs40 for children, Dhs100 for the virtual pass. emirateslitfest.com

February 19: Desert Warrior Challenge

Taking place in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, famous obstacle course, Desert Warrior Challenge, will be testing people to their limits. On Friday February 19, Ultimate Warriors will be able to take on more than 22 obstacles over the course of the 10km race, either solo or in a team. For Fearless Warriors there’s a 5km race with 12 obstacles to tackle.

Desert Warrior Challenge, Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai Friday February 19, 7am to 4pm, prices start Dhs73. desertwarriorchallenge.com

February 20: Movie music gala

UAE-based NSO Symphony Orchestra, conducted by NSO Music Director Andrew Berryman is celebrating its 10th anniversary by bringing an array of spectacular film scores to life in a rousing concert on February 20 at Dubai Opera. There is a matinee show at 2pm plus an evening performance at 8pm.

Movie Music Gala, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, February 20, 2pm and 8pm, prices start from Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

February 25: Dubai Food Festival

Dubai Food Festival is kicking off the culinary season from February 25. The 17-day festival will run until March 13. The festival will focus on four key culinary highlights, including diversity, authentic and homegrown cuisine, unique restaurant experiences, and exceptional value for money. The city-wide gastronomic extravaganza returns with masterclasses, special menus, tours and a beachside food hall.