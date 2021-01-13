Secure your tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment…

Back in December, we announced that Malala, Thomas Erikson, Avni Doshi, Bolu Babalola and many more are jetting to Dubai for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. If you’re counting down the days to the festival, don’t miss this one crucial step to secure your seats: purchasing your tickets.

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature has just announced that tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday January 14 at noon. So, when the clock strikes 12pm on Thursday, head on over to the festival’s website here to nab your ticket(s).

Remember, due to social distancing, there will be fewer tickets available for every session, so early booking is recommended.

Okay, so what is the cost of a ticket?

Tickets cost Dhs60 for adults and Dhs40 for children per session.

Do note, even if the session is free, you will still need a ticket.

The festival will be fully compliant with all Covid-19 prevention regulations and guidelines from the Dubai Health Authorities, including social distancing measures across all three venues and mandatory masks.

However, if you still want to stay home but don’t want to miss out on the festival, you can opt to watch it digitally. The pass cost just Dhs100. A minimum of 10 top sessions will be streamed live from the big festival weekend at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

Here’s what you need to know about the festival…

Unlike all festivals before, the highly anticipated literary event is set to take place from January 29 to February 13, 2021, on the weekends. This is to ensure that no over-crowding takes place.

The festival will open at Jameel Arts Centre on January 29 and 30 and will end at Alserkal Avenue on February 12 and 13.

At InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, the event will take place from February 4 to 6 and will welcome around 70 authors hosting talks, workshops and live performances. Virtual sessions are also planned by the festival which brings the total to around 90 authors partaking in the festival in 2021.

Malala, Thomas Erikson, Lemn Sissay, Bolu Babalola are just a few of the top authors heading down to Dubai. Read more here.

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, various locations across Dubai, from January 29 to February 13, 2021 (weekends), Dhs60 adults, Dhs40 for children, Dhs100 for the virtual pass, tickets go on sale January 14, 2021 at 12pm. emirateslitfest.com

Images: Getty Images/Supplied