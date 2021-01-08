The update applies to anyone entering the UK, including British citizens…

The United Kingdom has updated its entry requirement for travellers entering England and Scotland. As of a yet-unannounced date next week, anyone entering by air, land or sea into the country will need to present a negative PCR test.

You must’ve conducted the test in the previous 72 hours, and anyone who fails to produce one will be given an on-the-spot fine. The fine is set at £500 (Dhs2,496) and applies to any traveller, with the exception of a small few.

Exceptions to the requirement are as follows: hauliers, children under 11, crews and those who travelled from countries without available testing infrastructure.

There has been no change to the UAE to UK corridor agreement, meaning travellers will not need to quarantine on arrival. This is provided that they haven’t been to anywhere not on the corridor list in the previous two weeks.

London Heathrow Airport’s chief executive, John Holland-Kaye welcomed the new testing rules, telling Sky News: “We have long called for pre-departure testing as an alternative to quarantine”.

“It is much better that we know before people get to the UK that they don’t have COVID, they can travel with more confidence on the plane knowing that all the other passengers don’t have COVID, and that way we can keep our borders secure,” he continued.

The UK is currently experience its third lockdown since March 2020, due to a new mutant strain of the Covid-19 virus. The country has closed its schools and public areas, with people advised to stay home as much as possible. International travel for vacations is not allowed.