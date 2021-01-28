The dream is becoming a reality…

Two months after the first passengers successfully trialled the Virgin Hyperloop, an insight into the passenger experience has been revealed. Virgin Hyperloop has released an animated video to show exactly what it will be like to ride the super-fast transport.

The Hyperloop can reach speeds of up to 1000 km/h which is 3x faster than high-speed rail and more than 10x faster than traditional rail. Once complete, the train will take passengers from Dubai to Abu Dhabi in just 12 minutes.

Judging by the new video, the arrival process looks just like any other transport station, and the interior looks like that of a windowless train or plane. The project aims to connect cities like never before.

Inside the cabins, passengers will have access to wireless charging ports, with LED notifications around the seats. The pods will also be fitted with a simulated skylight which will mimic natural light.

Each pod can seat up to 28 passengers, and has plenty of space for luggage. The design focuses on comfort and open space, doing away with cramped seating.

Will it be expensive?

While ticket prices will vary depending on the exact route, Hyperloop claims its fares would be more akin to the cost of driving, rather than flying.

“It’s simple. If it’s not affordable, people won’t use it,” said Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop. “Daily high-speed transport is currently not feasible for most people, but we want to change that notion. Imagine being able to commute between cities that are currently hours apart in minutes – and the endless possibilities that opens up.”

virginhyperloop.com