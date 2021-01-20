Sponsored: With daily drone displays and beautiful oceanfront restaurants, The Beach opposite JBR is the perfect place to celebrate the Dubai Shopping Festival. Here’s a look at some of the best alfresco restaurants along The Beach to try right now…

The 26th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival is in full swing, and The Beach opposite JBR is getting in on the action.

A Dubai classic and a winter favourite, The Beach opposite Jumeirah Beach Residences marries good views with good food and a front-row seat to the record-breaking Drone Show (which takes place daily at 7pm and 9.30pm during DSF). There’s no better way to spend a breezy afternoon or a cool evening under a canopy of lights than feasting on a delicious meal at one of the many waterfront restaurants. Here are some of the best alfresco restaurants at The Beach that are worth visiting now…

Catch 22

If you’re looking for fresh-from-the-ocean food in a colourful, quirky space, Catch 22 is ideal. While the restaurant does offer excellent sushi rolls, lobster bisque, seafood soup, lobster mac and cheese, mussels, and calamari, it’s not just about fish. You’ll also find a range of other colourful classic international dishes. catch22.me

Eggspectation

This popular restaurant it the go-to spot for an all-day brekkie, but you might have a tough time choosing from that extensive menu that features dishes like crepes, soups, salads, omelettes, pasta, steak, chicken, seafood, sandwiches and its now-famous eggs Benedict and brekkie pizzas. eggspectation.com

Shake Shack

There’s a reason both tourists and residents go out of their way to get a ShackBurger; not only is it good value but has a quality of meat that exceeds fast-food expectations, while still maintaining all the necessary grease and melted cheese. Enjoy your burger alfresco at Shake Shack on The Beach. @shakeshackme

Aprons and Hammers

Don an apron and grab a hammer for a smashing-good seafood feast, as you pound your way through a bucket of crabs, lobsters or other crustaceans at this What’s On award-winning restaurant. apronsandhammers.com

Bombay Bungalow

Bombay Bungalow, the laid-back, beachside traditional Indian restaurant is also a popular waterfront spot at The Beach opposite JBR. Be sure to order the restaurant’s famous chaat. @bombaybungalow

Fratelli la Bufala

This excellent Italian restaurant places buffalo mozzarella and meat at the core of its food offering. Perfect for those who want to sit back, relax, and get a front-row seat for the drone show while enjoying authentic Italian dishes. @fratellilabufala_uae

Awani

Serving homemade Middle Eastern dishes expertly prepared by passionate chefs, Awani pays homage to Arabian hospitality, taking guests on a culinary journey through the Levant with every moreish bite. @awanilevant

Dubai Shopping Festival continues until January 30. For more information on Dubai Shopping Festival, check out visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dsf