The 26th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival is in full swing, and nowhere is it more exciting than at City Walk Dubai. In between its dazzling lights, shopping opportunities, life-changing raffles and entertainment there’s an eclectic range of restaurants that surrounds this beautiful open-air district. Here are some of the best restaurants in City Walk Dubai that are worth visiting today…

% Arabica

Judging by the name, you’d be forgiven for thinking this coffee roasters was established here. In fact, it’s a hugely-successful Japanese brand with a reputation for churning perfect yet simple cups of coffee. The store in City Walk is particularly beautiful with a Japanese minimalistic design and high quality coffee beans that are roasted fresh in store. arabicacoffee.ae

Bareburger

NYC’s popular organic burger chain made waves when it landed in Dubai a couple of years ago. The burger menu has something for everyone: beef, lamb, chicken and even wild camel, and while the food looks like a typical messy burger, they are effectively less greasy and more wholesome. Bareburger is also fantastic if you’re looking for a vegan burger that really tastes like the real thing. The texture is extremely similar to an all-meat burger and it has the same smokey flavour. Add melting vegan American cheese with red onions, sweet pickles vegan mayo and a soft bun, you won’t even need or miss the meat. bareburger.ae

Clinton Street Baking Company

Clinton Street Baking Company started as a simple bakery and grew into one of New York’s favorite dining destinations, serving American classics with a southern twist. Famous for its world-famous pancakes, fried chicken and waffles, and burgers with everything – all made fresh in house – Clinton Street is now one of Dubai’s favourite destinations, serving high-quality American food made with love and (real) butter. clintonstreetbaking.ae

Eggspectation

This popular restaurant it the go-to spot for an all-day brekkie, but you might have a tough time choosing from that extensive menu that features dishes like crepes, soups, salads, omelettes, pasta, steak, chicken, seafood, sandwiches and its now famous eggs Benedict and brekkie pizzas. eggspectation.com

Sarabeth’s

Another spot vying for your breakfast business is this wonderful New York export, which serves up breakfast all day from 8.30am to midnight at City Walk – because eggs Benedict and fluffy pancakes shouldn’t only be served before noon. There’s also plenty on offer for those craving meatier options from Angus steaks sourced from the US to fresh Canadian lobster served in either a roll or Sarabeth’s signature mac and cheese. sarabeth.ae

Sikka Cafe

This local home-grown restaurant concept serves a range of Emirati/Arabic, Indian and Persian cuisine. With its rich cultural vibe, the restaurant takes visitors on a trip down memory lane as they enjoy its varied fare and alfresco dining experience. sikkadubai.ae

Dubai Shopping Festival continues until January 30. For more information on Dubai Shopping Festival, check out visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dsf