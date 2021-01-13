Win! A double pass to Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, with food and drinks
This is a money-can’t-buy experience…
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship swings into the capital from January 21 to 24 – and as the event is closed to the public this year, tickets to the event are as rare as an albatross. Unless you’re a fan of What’s On, that is. We’re giving you the chance to win a double pass to the Champions Club Chalet on the 18th Green, on January 23. The double pass includes breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea, from 10am to 5pm.
Please note, on arrival you and your guest must present a negative PCR test, taken in the past seven days, on the Al Hosn app.
Usual terms and conditions apply.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before 10am on January 21, 2021
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after January 21, 2021