Why have one when you can have two?

Dubai can get pretty expensive sometimes but, thankfully, there are plenty of great deals around. The only thing better than happy hour is two-for-one so you get more for your money.

Here are 3 great two-for-one deals to take advantage of…

Americano

Speakeasy bar and restaurant Americano is a sure-fire winner for a night (or day) out. It serves up a fantastic happy hour right through the week, offering two-for-one on all house beverages including espresso martini’s and Aperol spritz. It runs from 4pm onwards, every day.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, open Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs & Fri 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 584 6475. @americanodubai

Palm Bay

If you’re looking for a chilled vibes this Thursday, look no further than Palm Bay. The Caribbean-themed bar offers a relaxed environment for socials. Happy hour runs from 12pm to 7pm every day except Friday. On Thursdays between 7pm and 10pm, it’s two-for-one on twenty different cocktails and five sharing cocktails. Cheers, indeed.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 10am to 1am, Fri & Sat 9am to 1am. Tel: (04) 554 2665. facebook.com/RasBeachVibesDXB

Wavebreaker

For beachside chills check out Wavebreaker at JBR. From 5pm to 7pm Sunday to Thursday you can enjoy buy-one-get-one on selected beverages. There’s also a new bar bites menu including buffalo chicken wings in signature BBQ sauce and crispy calamari rings. Make sure you head there to catch the sunset, it’s pretty epic.

Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

Images: File