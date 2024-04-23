¡Arrriba! It’s our favourite day of the week…

The world’s love of tacos is so vast that officials thought it was only right to have a weekly celebration in their honour. Thus, Taco Tuesday was born – and it has become our favourite day of the week. Here’s our pick of the best Taco Tuesday deals in Dubai.

El Chapo’s Tacos

El Chapo’s Tacos champions the Mexican marvel every day of the week, but especially on Tuesdays. Enjoy unlimited tacos for two hours for Dhs99, or a two-hour fiesta of tacos and margaritas for Dhs179, if you want the full package with beer it’ll cost Dhs199. There are plenty of options to choose from including beef, fish or chicken. How many can you handle?

El Chapo’s Tacos, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Tue from 4pm. Tel: (04) 514 5411. el-chapos-tacos.com

Taqado

Every Tuesday, Taqado dishes out two tacos for the price of one at all its locations. You can choose to dine-in or takeaway, at Media City, DIFC, Studio City, Kite Beach, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Barsha Heights, and Mercato Mall branches.

Taqado, various locations in Dubai. taqado.com

La Mezcaleria

La Mezcaleria has a brilliant Taco Tuesday deal, where you can enjoy a chef’s selection of tacos and quesadillas for three hours along with free-flowing soft drinks for Dhs120 or with margaritas and prosecco for Dhs220, free flow on all drinks is Dhs320. There are also unlimited packages running between 9pm and midnight each Tuesday.

La Mezcaleria, The Oberoi, Business Bay or Pavilion at the Beach, JBR, Tues 7pm to 1am, from Dhs110. Tel: (050) 423 4044. lamezcaleriadxb.com

La Tablita

Eat your fill of tasty chicken, beef, seafood or vegetarian tacos at La Tablita, for Dhs139 per person. This is a five-hour session, so pace yourselves, amigos.

La Tablita, Lobby Level, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Tues 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 553 1212. @latablitadubai

Maiz Tacos

Pop along to this JLT hotspot on Tuesdays, and you’ll get two tacos with a side of chips with salsa and guac, and a fresh agua, for Dhs49.

Maiz Tacos, Lakeshore Building, Cluster Y, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Tues from 12pm, Dhs49. Tel: (04) 514 4712. @maizdxb

Chalco’s Cantina

On Tuesdays, Dhs220 buys you all-you-can-eat tacos, all-you-can-drink beers and margaritas for three hours at Chalco’s Cantina in Dubai Marina. Eat your fill of soft or crunchy tacos, filled with chicken, birria or vegetables.

Chalco’s Cantina, Marina Gate Building 2, Dubai Marina, Tue 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)52 112 8923. @chalcoscantina

Señor Pico

This colourful Palm Jumeirah spot offers six tacos plus two drinks for Dhs99. Get the deal every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm and enjoy the beachside views while you dine.

Señor Pico, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Tues, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 568 2502. senorpico.com

Maya Kitchen + Bar

You can’t have tacos without a margarita and at Maya you can choose from two options. For Dhs250 enjoy a pitcher and 12 tacos, or if that seems like too much, you can take the smaller package which is two margaritas and six tacos for Dhs125.

Maya Kitchen + Bar, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, Dubai Marina, Tues, Tel: (0)4 316 5555, maya-dubai.com

Luchador

Changing things up a bit, (there is always one isn’t it…) Taco Wednesdays at Luchador offers tacos on ‘Taco-bout Wednesdays’ for only Dhs149 where you can enjoy a board of tacos and a margarita. They do however have margarita Tuesdays…

Luchador, Aloft Palm Jumeriah, Wed from 5pm to 11pm, Dhs149, Tel: (0)4 247 5550, luchadordubai.com

Maria Bonitas

Since 2003, Maria Bonita has been serving authentic and fresh Mexican food. Head here on Tuesdays for their unlimited tacos for only Dhs129 at their Souk Madinat branch. Include a bucket of beers in your feast for Dhs229.

Maria Bonita, various locations around Dubai, Tues from 7pm to 10pm, mariabonitatacoshop.com

