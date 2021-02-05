From flower workshops to painting and more…

Some people read, some bake, some meditate, others create as a way of switching off and relaxing. And whether or not you’re one of the artsy types, this list will help add a spot of colour and creativity to your February. And who knows, you may just pick up on a new skill.

Here are four ways to get artistic this February in Dubai

For adults

Take a flower workshop

Learn how to carefully arrange selected flowers and foliage in this Quite Quaint flower workshop. You will be able to take your creation home with you which will not only make your environment more cheerful but will serve as a reminder of the moments you spent creating your arrangement. There are two workshops in February, one on February 3 and the other on February 14. It will cost you Dhs250 to Dhs375 per person. Reserve your spot here.

Mindfulness with Flowers Workshop, Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina – Dubai, Feb 3 and 14, 4pm to 6pm, Dhs250 onwards.

Paint the Dubai skyline

This workshop for adults held by Octoos will give you a step by step guide in creating beautiful paintings. It will begin with theory followed by an explanation on the medium and practising all watercolour techniques. You will then create the final painting – a Dubai skyline. It will cost you just Dhs240 which will include all the professional art materials you need. It is held at the Dubai Marina. Book your spot here. You can also check out their other creative workshops here that include yarn doll making, glass art and more.