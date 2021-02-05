4 ways to get creative this February in Dubai
From flower workshops to painting and more…
Some people read, some bake, some meditate, others create as a way of switching off and relaxing. And whether or not you’re one of the artsy types, this list will help add a spot of colour and creativity to your February. And who knows, you may just pick up on a new skill.
Here are four ways to get artistic this February in Dubai
For adults
Take a flower workshop
Learn how to carefully arrange selected flowers and foliage in this Quite Quaint flower workshop. You will be able to take your creation home with you which will not only make your environment more cheerful but will serve as a reminder of the moments you spent creating your arrangement. There are two workshops in February, one on February 3 and the other on February 14. It will cost you Dhs250 to Dhs375 per person. Reserve your spot here.
Mindfulness with Flowers Workshop, Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina – Dubai, Feb 3 and 14, 4pm to 6pm, Dhs250 onwards.
Paint the Dubai skyline
This workshop for adults held by Octoos will give you a step by step guide in creating beautiful paintings. It will begin with theory followed by an explanation on the medium and practising all watercolour techniques. You will then create the final painting – a Dubai skyline. It will cost you just Dhs240 which will include all the professional art materials you need. It is held at the Dubai Marina. Book your spot here. You can also check out their other creative workshops here that include yarn doll making, glass art and more.
Dubai Skyline in Watercolor by Octoos, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Feb 5, 12pm to 2pm. octoos.com
Create your own scented candle
If you find candles soothing and are always on the hunt for your next purchase, take it up a notch and create your own at Oo La Lab at Alserkal Avenue. Guests are invited to not only create their own scent but mix it with a soy beeswax which then becomes your very own candle. You can even create a name for your signature candle, based on what you think best represents the candle’s fragrance. The one-hour experience starts from Dhs320 including a 100g soy-beeswax candle or Dhs470 for the bigger 250g candle. Make your bookings here.
Oo La Lab, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, daily 12pm to 8pm, Dhs320 for a 100g candle, Dhs470 for a 250g candle. Tel: (0)58 590 3794. oola-lab.com
For kids
Enroll your kids in an art course
Couqley French Bistro & Bar is now hosting an art course for little ones taught by the We Love Art team. All the art equipment will be provided in addition to the guiding hands and yummy Couqley snacks on the side. The course starts on Thursday, February 11 and will run every Thursday until March 18. All the artwork will then be displayed at the end of the course at an art exhibition the following Thursday on March 25. The six-week course costs Dhs1,450 per child and each session is two hours starting at 3.30pm.
Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, six-week course Dhs1,450 from Feb 11. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae
Images: Supplied