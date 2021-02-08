We’re doing our capital best to put a smile on your face…

*Alexa play Barry White* February is the month of love, and we’re all about that amorous life. We love love. And we love giving you reasons to love this city. Some of which you’ll find below.

Thursday, February 4

The look of love

The first ever Abu Dhabi Beauty Week begins on Thursday and it’s primed to give the capital a high ‘brow’ glow up. As part of the events, a series of expert-led Masterclasses will be taking place at Yas Mall and on the 4th, it’s the turn of Guerlain’s Daniel Hamdan, international make-up artist of repute. To help complete your Valentine’s look, Daniel will be unveiling the secrets behind the application of ‘Mad Eyes’. Presumably a different ‘mad eyes’ look to the one when bae turns up without a Valentine’s gift.

Yas Mall Beauty Studio, sessions 2pm to 3pm, 4pm to 5pm, free. RSVP at retailabudhabi.ae

Throw another boerewors on the braai-bie

Thursdays at Fairways, Westin Abu Dhabi are your South African flame-grilled delicacies plug. The ‘Let’s Braai’ night, which our South African friends wish us to stress is not a barbecue, despite looking, smelling and tasting like a barbecue, features some legit SA flavours. Chow highlights include boerewors, braaibroodjie, bobotie, koeksisters and peppermint crisp tart. Special South African beverages are available, as are vegetarian opt-outs on the meat. Fairways, Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, 7pm to 10pm, soft packages from Dhs175, house Dhs275. Tel: (02) 616 9999. @westinabudhabi

The world is yours

Rapper Nas is, without doubt, one of hip hop’s most respected alumni. And a documentary following the creation of his debut album ‘Illmatic’, will be showing this weekend at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Here we see the birth of a true rap hall-of-famer, raw street poet hunger, and early flames of the socio-political wisdom that now characterises his venerated career.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs20. Tel: (02) 657 5800, @manaratalsaadiyat

Friday, February 5

How do you like your eggs in the morning?

No. FiftySeven Boutique is not shy about shaking your favourite foods out of the breakfast tree and giving them a gangster glow-up. We’re talking truffle scrambled egg, burrata and zaatar scrambled egg, activated charcoal pancakes, hashbrown benedict and the epic mini croissant and marshmallow cereal. No. FiftySeven Boutique is cooking breakfast for the year 3021, and we are down for it.

Building Two, Al Marasy, Al Bateen Harbour, Dhs45. Tel: (02) 441 6100. @no57cafe

DisCover a new beach brunch

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi’s luxurious seaside diner, Two.0 has just launched a new brunch and it comes with some nauti perks. Enjoy a gastronomic four course feat, with your chosen beverage package and get beach and pool access thrown in too.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, Every Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs499 bubbles. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Putting on the Spritz

Alba Terrace, the chilled Med-style diner created by Tom Aikens is launching a lush little lunch deal within its leafy confines. The Weekend Spritz includes foods fresh outta the wood-fire oven such as a pizza and aubergine parmigiana, there’s also slow roasted lamb leg, burrata with rocket pesto, crispy artichokes, and tarte tropezienne. The house package lets you hit up the brass-clad bar for trendy blended aperitifs, including the famous orange spritz that lends its name to this lunch.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen, Fri and Sat three hours between midday and 5pm, Dhs148, house and blended beverage package Dhs288, six to 12 year olds Dhs75. Tel: (02) 208 0000, editionhotels.com

Saturday, February 6

This will Mina lot to Abu Dhabi culture fans

There are two new exhibitions to check out at Abu Dhabi culture hub, Warehouse421. Head down this weekend and you’ll be able to see ‘Mina Zayed: Reflections on Past Futures’ and ‘Float: Stephanie Comilang’. The former deals with the aesthetics of a neighbourhood that, despite ongoing modernisation projects, retains enduring, nostalgic aesthetics. The latter is dedicated to two films by Stephanie Comilang, both of which follow the complex lives of Filipino expat workers.

Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi, Mina Zayed, free to visit (although you’ll need to book), Tue to Sun 10am to 8pm (closed Monday). Tel: (02) 6768 803, @warehouse421

Written in the stars

To celebrate one of Peru’s most popular national sips, Coya has put together a list of 12 special blended beverages based around the signs of the Zodiac. They’re available for one day only, and assuredly delicious whether or not you believe that the arbitrary position of the planet at the time of your birth has any influence on your personality.

Four Seasons, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Sat Feb 6 only. Tel: (02) 306 7000, @coyaabudhabi

