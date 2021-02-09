9 epic things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: February 11 to 13

The look of love…😍

Because Valentine’s is looming, we’ve prepared nine fine ways Abu Dhabi can be your significant other this weekend.

Thursday, February 11

Kofta XXL

If you like your kebabs super-sized, it’s off to Sambusek with you this February. They’re offering a one-metre-long, 700 gram kofta, paired with Mediterranean vegetables and garnished with a dusting of parsley and fried nuts for Dhs290. It’s good for between two to four people (or one tenacious meat lover) and can be enjoyed with the dreamy seascape views afforded by the Al Maryah Island setting.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, midday to 12.30am, Dhs270. Tel: (02) 813 5520, rosewoodhotels.com

Let the brioche binge begin

The breakfast fiesta known as Brunch & Cake has landed in Abu Dhabi, with the opening of the city’s very first outlet in the appropriately picturesque district of Marsa Al Bateen Marina. The Dubai locations have become breakfast date spots of note, with a joyful mix of aesthetics on the walls and on the palate. Exclusive Abu Dhabi bites include the New York cheesecake style ricotta pancakes, pepperoni pizza with chilli honey jam, deep fried pizza bites, and burrata toast. This is of course in addition to menu favourites from the other UAE locations.

Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Shop 9, Abu Dhabi. Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thursdays and Saturdays 8am to 10.30pm. @brunchandcakeuae Always room for amore Nothing says ‘I ‘ppreciate you’ in quite the same way as an invite on a romantic getaway. Holidays are a strong love language. Dusit Thani’s proposal here is a Deluxe Room (package price Dhs599) or Junior Suite (Dhs699) given the full rose petal glow-up, a luxurious five-course meal at either Benjarong or Namak to spice things up, and a buffet breakfast in the morning. They even have upgrade options including in-room bubbles and bouquets. Book for stays between February 11 and 14. Tel: (02) 698 8888, reservations.abudhabi@dusit.com

Friday, February 12

Couldn’t ask for amore appropriate brunch this weekend

Definitely in the contention for best value Love Day deal is Dino’s Bistro Italian with a four-course ode to amore for Italian cuisine. Couples can pair their fare with a full bottle of grape or bubbles for a total cost of Dhs450 for two people.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Feb 12 to 14 from 6pm, packages from Dhs400. Tel: (02) 307 5552, @thewarehouseabudhabi

Thai-ing the knot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Miyagi’s Abu Dhabi (@mrmiyagis_auh)

Wild Asian street food eatery, Mr Miyagi’s will be giving their weekend brunch a special V-Day makeover. Amorous duos get five yummy courses and three hours of free-flowing beverages with a Dhs100 discount on the usual price, making it a square Dhs199 per person.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Fri Feb 12 midday to 3pm or 4pm 7pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (02) 565 1150, yasmarina.ae

Putting a unique spin on Chinese New Year

Start the new lunar year with a revolutionary evening out. This rotating restaurant is serving up an Asiatic banquet alongside its signature suave ambiance. Dhs395 for three hours of unlimited food and select beverages.

Stratos Abu Dhabi, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Feb 12 6pm to 9pm, 7 to 10pm or 8pm to 11pm, Dhs395. Tel: (02) 695 0490, @stratosabudhabi

Saturday, February 13

What doesn’t Kilo you…

Breezy terrace eatery, Grills@Chill’O is putting on a daily ‘Kil’O Night’ which is a legit meat feast. Diners are presented with a kilo of either US Prime Angus Tenderloin, Westholme Wagyu Ribeye, or US Black Angus Prime Rib, a set of sides (which include truffle crushed potatoes, sautéed purple asparagus, and baby spinach with garlic cream) and a bottle of grape for just Dhs750.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East Capital Plaza Complex. Tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

These guys put the ‘yum’ in yum cha

Ring in the year of the Metal Ox at Shang Palace with authentic Cantonese cuisine. Dig into delicate boiled, steamed and fried dim sum options, charcoal grilled beef short ribs, clay pot seabass, and more. There’s a twice daily Kung Fu Tea Master ceremony (pictured, 2.08 pm and 9.38pm) to add a little show to your dinner and options to enjoy your eats as part of a set menu (Dhs248) or a la carte.

Shang Palace, Shangri La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, avaulable Feb 11 to Feb 26. Tel: (02) 509 8555, @Shangrilaabudhabi

Backroom Box Office

The big multiplex cinemas may be off limits for the moment, but there’s still a world of stellar entertainment available at the touch of your finger tips. Check out our guide to twelve of the best blockbusters, you can stream at home, right now.

