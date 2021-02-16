There have also been temporary speed limit reductions for all vehicles…

Abu Dhabi Police have warned truck, bus and goods vehicle drivers to stay off the road during the UAE’s recent morning foggy spells.

Those that flout the rule will be liable for a Dhs500 fine and four black points on their license.

#أخبارنا | #شرطة_أبوظبي : 500 درهم و 4 نقاط مخالفة سير الشاحنات والحافلات أثناء ” الضباب “ Abu Dhabi Police: AED 500 and 4 points for trucks and buses moving during foghttps://t.co/khQmGi9WId pic.twitter.com/KzWUFJVtY8 — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) February 15, 2021

The emirate’s police force has also been adding temporary speed limits to certain roads, that pose significant collision risk during periods of reduced visibility.

Routes reduced to 80kph limits include Trucks Road (Al Fayah); Mohammed Bin Rashid road; Sweihan Road; Abu Al Abyad – Al Ghwaifat road; and Al Wathbah – Al Khatim.

Restrictions typically begin around 1am, and have been lifted at around 10.30am. To make sure you stay informed about these temporary changes to speed limits, make sure you’re following the Abu Dhabi Police social media channels.

#عaجل | #تنويه #ضباب

عودة السرعات على الطرق الخارجية لإمارة أبوظبي إلى السرعات المحددة مع تمنياتنا لكم بالسلامة.#Urgent | #Warning #Fog

.Speed limits on Abu Dhabi Emirate’s external roads are back to normal, Drive Safely — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) February 16, 2021

Meet Abu Dhabi Police’s new mascots

In lighter news, Abu Dhabi Police has recently launched a new pair of characters to help with “effective communication of key guidance and issues across all nationalities and groups in Abu Dhabi”

Allow us to introduce you to ‘Saqer’ and ‘Shamma’ — who, it is hoped, will also help to engage younger residents, and provide a friendly point of interaction for new media.

.@ADPoliceHQ has launched two animated characters, ‘Saqer’ and ‘Shamma’, to enable effective communication of key guidance and issues across all nationalities and groups in #AbuDhabi. pic.twitter.com/cHNVNsj0YT — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 15, 2021

