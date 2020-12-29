As of January 1, 2021 Abu Dhabi’s Police Force will be kitted out with a brand new look…

Abu Dhabi Police have been given a new look uniform to start 2021 with.

The, now quite literally, boys (and girls) in blue will have three separate styles of uniform: Ceremony suits are to be used by officers during official occasions; administrative suits are to be issued to operational workers and officers on administrative duties; and the field suit is of course intended for use by field units.

Each type of uniform will have both female and male versions and will come into service from January 1, 2021.

It’s not the first bit of new kit Abu Dhabi Police have had their hands on this year.

Back in May we reported on new thermal-scanning headgear being employed to help manage the early stages of the pandemic.

There was the fleet of adapted robots and vehicles that helped out with UAE-wide deep clean of the National Disinfection Programme.

As well as a host of other impressive, technically advanced equipment that continues to keep the residents of Abu Dhabi, and the wider region, safe and secure.

Images: Abu Dhabi Police