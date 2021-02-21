Fitted with the world’s ‘fastest charging batteries’…

Ding ding, all aboard the eco-bus.

The first vehicles from a fleet of 100 new environmentally-friendly electric buses hit Abu Dhabi’s roads last week. with the full eco-mod squad landing as early as the middle of next year.

Abu Dhabi’s electric bus consignment comes care of a collaboration between Emirates Global Motor Electric, Al Fahim Group and Yinlong Energy.

The bus it challenge

These buses use a special type of battery called Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) cells which allow for super-fast juice-ups. They’re the ‘world’s fastest charging’ ones in fact, which makes them ideal for use in public transport.

You can get a full charge in as little as 20 minutes. Meaning there’s little time for other drivers to ask ‘what percentage you on?’ Whilst they pull the charger out of your bus to plug their own one in.

It’s a slightly different set-up to the sort you’d find under the hood of a Tesla, which uses Lithium-Ion battery tech. In these sorts of vehicles, strong emphasis is placed on economising size and weight. But what you gain in efficiency, you lose in charge times.

Big green goals

The buses fit in perfectly with UAE leadership’s vision of 2030 for Sustainable Economic Development, particularly with regard to the challenge of reducing the UAE’s carbon footprint.

Replacing just one traditional diesel bus with an electric one is the equivalent to removing 27 passenger cars from the road.

Mohammed Abdulla Abdul Jaleel AL Fahim, Group Head Business Development from ALFAHIM said: “Abu Dhabi has always been a pioneer in incorporating state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly technologies into its infrastructure and operations”.

“Nowhere is this more apparent than in its public transport services. We at Al Fahim are committed to investing resources to implement as well as accelerate the sustainability agenda of the UAE leadership. We are proud to play a pioneering role in the roll out of the green fleet of buses in the UAE”.

Images: Provided