The 3.5km waterfront promenade boasts some big leisure attractions…

Abu Dhabi has just opened a brand new waterfront walkway, just 10 minutes out of the city-centre, Al Gurm Corniche — has far more than simply niche appeal.

It’s open seven days a week, 24 hours each day and offers a lot more than just shaded walkways and Mangrove National Park views.

دائرة البلديات والنقل – أبوظبي تدشن كورنيش القرم، أحدث الوجهات البيئية السياحية في مدينة #أبوظبي، والذي يمتد على مساحة 3.5 كيلو متر ويتضمن ممشى مظلل للمشاة، ومسار للدراجات الهوائية بالإضافة إلى مساحات للتعلم الترفيهي ومنصات للأنشطة البدنية. pic.twitter.com/FSMt18AHoU — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 25, 2021

Active attractions at Al Gurm

There’s a cycle track; three outdoor gym-style exercise platforms with mixed-ability workout facilities; water platforms give you the opportunity to embark on unique kayaking adventures.

Relaxing attractions at Al Gurm

There are areas designated for alfresco yoga sessions; a range of food and beverage outlets; overwater cargo net chill stations that are perfect for getting lost in the pages of a riveting read; and artistic seating for sitting and soaking up those dreamy green views.

Educational and kids attractions at Al Gurm

Along the promenade, you’ll find two individual platforms dedicated to edutainment; activities include water play, swings and installations that help teach kids about tidal movements, nature and gravity; there are historical nodes, filled with fascinating facts about the region’s past and local ecology; there are also fun-filled kids play areas.

Attractions that allow you to get close to nature at Al Gurm

Al Gurm has a dolphin park; and a series of static binoculars for wildlife spotting.

نهاية هذا الأسبوع نأخذكم إلى كورنيش القرم، أحدث الواجهات البحرية في إمارة #أبوظبي، والذي يوفر فرصة ممارسة الأنشطة الرياضية والاسترخاء وسط الطبيعة الخلابة. كما يمكنكم ركوب الدراجات الهوائية وممارسة المشي بجوار حديقة القرم الوطنية بالإضافة للقراءة والمطالعة في مواجهة البحر. pic.twitter.com/ovvrkXi1VM — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 26, 2021

Al Gurm Corniche is located along Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street between the Dolphin Park and the Anantara Eastern Mangroves. Find out more at @algurmcorniche

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office