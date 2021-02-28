The 3.5km waterfront promenade boasts some big leisure attractions…

Abu Dhabi has just opened a brand new waterfront walkway, just 10 minutes out of the city-centre, Al Gurm Corniche — has far more than simply niche appeal.

It’s open seven days a week, 24 hours each day and offers a lot more than just shaded walkways and Mangrove National Park views.

Active attractions at Al Gurm

There’s a cycle track; three outdoor gym-style exercise platforms with mixed-ability workout facilities; water platforms give you the opportunity to embark on unique kayaking adventures.

Relaxing attractions at Al Gurm

There are areas designated for alfresco yoga sessions; a range of food and beverage outlets; overwater cargo net chill stations that are perfect for getting lost in the pages of a riveting read; and artistic seating for sitting and soaking up those dreamy green views.

Educational and kids attractions at Al Gurm

Along the promenade, you’ll find two individual platforms dedicated to edutainment; activities include water play, swings and installations that help teach kids about tidal movements, nature and gravity; there are historical nodes, filled with fascinating facts about the region’s past and local ecology; there are also fun-filled kids play areas.

Attractions that allow you to get close to nature at Al Gurm

Al Gurm has a dolphin park; and a series of static binoculars for wildlife spotting.

Al Gurm Corniche is located along Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street between the Dolphin Park and the Anantara Eastern Mangroves. Find out more at @algurmcorniche

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office