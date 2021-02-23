Here’s your chance to dine with this top-rated chef…

Award-winning chef Heinz Beck will be swinging into town next week, to host a series of exclusive dinners at Social by Heinz Beck, his fine-dining restaurant in the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

From March 1 to 4, Beck will be joining the restaurant’s resident head chef Francesco Aquaviva at the pans. Together, the pair will be showcasing a limited-edition menu of all-new dishes.

Diners will have the choice of five or seven courses. You’ll also have the chance to meet the man himself, as he presents his stunning new creations.

Heinz Beck is best known for his modern Italian cuisine at three-Michelin-starred La Pergola, in Rome, and he’ll be bringing some of that fine-dining flourish to his Dubai menu.

Highlights from this Heinz Beck experience include marinated buffalo with grilled fennel; scallop with cauliflowers and caviar; and lobster with artichoke and black truffle.

The five-course set menu is priced at Dhs600 per person, and the seven-course menu costs Dhs800 a head.

As seats are limited to these one-off events, bookings are essential.

Social by Heinz Beck, Walford Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, daily 6.30pm to 10.30pm. An Experience with Heinz Beck, available March 1 to 4, Dhs600 for 5 courses, Dhs800 for 7 courses. Tel: (04) 818 2222. Email: dxbpd.restaurants@waldorfastoria.com. @socialbyheinzbeck

Images: Supplied